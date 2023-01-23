Ready Mix Concrete Market Research | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ready Mix Concrete Market Value and CAGR

Ready mix concrete is a type of concrete that is manufactured in a batching plant to a specific recipe and then delivered to a construction site to be mixed and placed in the desired location. It is a more convenient and cost-effective alternative to traditional site-mixed concrete because it can be delivered quickly and requires little labor and equipment on the job site.

The global ready mix concrete market is expected to be worth around $824 billion by 2024, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 8% from 2019 to 2024. Factors such as increased construction activity, urbanization, and infrastructure development, as well as technological advancements in the production and delivery of ready mix concrete, are driving the market.



Ready Mix Concrete Market Growth Drivers and Risks

The ready mix concrete market is expected to expand as construction activities increase, particularly in developing countries. Demand for ready mix concrete is being driven by urbanization and the need for infrastructure development. Other factors expected to contribute to market growth include the increasing use of precast concrete products and the construction industry's growing emphasis on sustainability.



There are a few other risks that could have an impact on the growth of the ready mix concrete market. One risk is the fluctuating price of raw materials such as cement, sand, and aggregates, which can impact ready mix concrete manufacturers' production costs. Another risk is a lack of suitable construction sites, as the location and accessibility of a site can influence the feasibility and cost of using ready mix concrete.



Ready Mix Concrete Market Key players

The key players in the global ready-mix concrete market are ACC LIMITED, Vicat SA, LafargeHolcim Ltd, Barney & Dickenson Inc., R. W. Sidley, Inc., CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., HeidelbergCement AG, UltraTech Cement Ltd, U.S. Concrete, Inc., LIVINGSTON'S CONCRETE SERVICE, INC., Vulcan Materials Company, and Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.



Ready Mix Concrete Market Segmentations

By Product Type

• Transit Mixed Concrete

• Shrink Mixed Concrete

• Central Mixed Concrete

By Production

• On-Site

• Off-Site

By Application

• Residential buildings

• Commercial buildings

• Industrial

• Infrastructure



Table of content

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 MARKET ATTRACTIVENESS ANALYSIS

1.1.1 GLOBAL READY-MIX CONCRETE MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

1.1.2 GLOBAL READY-MIX CONCRETE MARKET, BY PRODUCTION

1.1.3 GLOBAL READY-MIX CONCRETE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

1.1.4 GLOBAL READY-MIX CONCRETE MARKET, BY REGION

2 MARKET INTRODUCTION

2.1 DEFINITION

2.2 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

2.3 MARKET STRUCTURE

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3.1 RESEARCH PROCESS

3.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH

3.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH

3.4 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

3.5 FORECAST MODEL

3.6 LIST OF ASSUMPTIONS

4 MARKET INSIGHTS

5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 INTRODUCTION

5.2 DRIVERS

5.2.1 GROWTH IN THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY

5.2.2 RISING AWARENESS ABOUT THE BENEFITS OF READY-MIX CONCRETE

5.2.3 DRIVERS IMPACT ANALYSIS

5.3 RESTRAINTS

5.3.1 HIGH INITIAL INVESTMENTS REQUIRED FOR READY MIX CONCRETE PLANTS

5.3.2 RESTRAINTS IMPACT ANALYSIS

5.4 OPPORTUNITIES

5.4.1 GROWTH IN THE NUMBER OF MEGA INFRASTRUCTURAL DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS ACROSS THE GLOBE

6 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

6.1 SUPPLY/VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

6.1.1 DEVELOPMENT

6.1.2 RAW MATERIAL SUPPLY

6.1.3 MANUFACTURING

6.1.4 SALES & DISTRIBUTION

6.1.5 END-USERS

6.2 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES MODEL

6.2.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

6.2.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

6.2.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

6.2.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

6.2.5 INTENSITY OF RIVALRY

7 GLOBAL READY-MIX CONCRETE MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

7.1 OVERVIEW

7.2 TRANSIT MIXED CONCRETE

7.2.1 TRANSIT MIXED CONCRETE: MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECAST, BY REGION/COUNTRY, 2018-2027

7.3 SHRINK MIXED CONCRETE

7.3.1 SHRINK MIXED CONCRETE: MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECAST BY REGION/COUNTRY, 2018-2027

7.4 CENTRAL MIXED CONCRETE

7.4.1 CENTRAL MIXED CONCRETE: MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECAST BY REGION/COUNTRY, 2018-2027

8 GLOBAL READY-MIX CONCRETE MARKET, BY PRODUCTION

8.1 OVERVIEW

8.2 ON-SITE

8.2.1 ON-SITE: MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECAST BY REGION/COUNTRY, 2018-2027

8.3 OFF-SITE

8.3.1 OFF-SITE: MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECAST BY REGION/COUNTRY, 2018-2027

…TOC to be continued…



