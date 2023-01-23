Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market Research | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market Value and CAGR

The sacroiliac joint fusion surgery aims to stabilize the sacroiliac joint, which is located in the lower back where the sacrum (the triangular bone at the base of the spine) meets the ilium (the upper part of the hip bone). The procedure is typically used to relieve pain and improve function in patients suffering from sacroiliac joint dysfunction, which can be caused by a variety of conditions including arthritis, injury, or pregnancy.

The global sacroiliac joint fusion market was valued at USD 539.45 million in 2022, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5% projected from 2023 to 2031. Some of the key drivers of this market are growing technological developments, several minimally invasive surgical procedures, reimbursement coverage, and initiatives by key companies.

The increasing adoption of new materials and technologies for the development of better and safer SI joint fusion systems is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. This includes 3D-printed titanium implants and additive manufacturing.



Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market Growth Drivers and Risks

The development of newer and more advanced surgical techniques is another factor driving the growth of the SI joint fusion market. Minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgery, for example, have made the procedure more accessible and less risky for patients. They may also help to shorten recovery times and improve outcomes.

There are, however, some risks and challenges that may have an impact on the growth of the SI joint fusion market. One risk is that complications from the surgery, such as infection, nerve damage, or failure of the fusion to heal properly, will occur. Another issue is the procedure's high cost, which may not be covered by all insurance plans. Furthermore, the procedure is not always effective in relieving pain, and some patients may be ineligible for the surgery due to underlying health conditions or other factors.



Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market Keyplayers

SI-BONE, Inc., SIGNUS Medizintechnik GmbH, Globus Medical, Orthofix Medical Inc., Life Spine, Inc., Camber Spine Technologies, LLC, CoreLink Surgical, Xtant Medical, Surgalign Spine Technologies, Inc., Medtronic are some of the major key players.



Check out the detailed TOC, Tables, and Figures with Charts for exclusive data, information, vital statistics, trends, and competitive landscape details: https://douglasinsights.com/sacroiliac-joint-fusion-market



Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market Segmentations

By Indication

• Degenerative Sacroiliitis

• Sacral Disruption

• Trauma

By Surgery

• MIS

• Open

By Product

• Implants

• Accessories

By End-user

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Others (Specialty Centers, Research & Academic Institutes)



