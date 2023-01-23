Ultra High Performance (UHP) Tire Market Research | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ultra High Performance (UHP) Tire Market Value and CAGR

Ultra-high performance (UHP) tyres are designed for driving enthusiasts who want to maximise the handling capabilities of their sport or luxury vehicles. Ultra-high performance (UHP) tyres are designed to handle more horsepower, provide a sporty ride, and improve high-performance traction levels. The differentiating trait of a UHP tire is not only the size 18 inches in diameter or more extensive but also its improved competency in the most challenging situations.

It has a top speed of 149 miles per hour or higher. Demand in the ultra-high performance (UHP) tire market is projected to increase at a robust 10.5% CAGR between 2022 and 2029. The market value will exceed US$ 10.8 billion in 2022.



Ultra High Performance (UHP) Tire Market Growth Drivers and Risks

Ultra High Performance (UHP) tyres are made for high-speed driving and provide excellent traction and handling. Among the key growth drivers for the UHP tyre market are: Increasing demand for high-performance vehicles: As the market for high-performance vehicles expands, so does the demand for UHP tyres that can meet the demands of these vehicles. Improving economic conditions: As the economy improves, consumers may be more inclined to buy high-performance vehicles and UHP tyres.

The following are some potential threats to the growth of the UHP tyre market: Raw material price fluctuations: The prices of raw materials such as rubber, oil, and synthetic fibres can fluctuate significantly, affecting the cost of UHP tyres. Increasing competition: The UHP tyre market is highly competitive, and new entrants or established players introducing innovative products may impact existing players' market share.



Ultra High Performance (UHP) Tire Market Keyplayers

There are several players operating in the US market such as Michelin, Bridgestone Corporation, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Continental AG, Hankook Tire, Toyo Tire Corporation, Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd, Pirelli, Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, and Kumho Tire, among others.



Ultra High Performance (UHP) Tire Market Segmentations

Based On Propulsion Type

• ICE

• Electric vehicle

Based On Tire Type

• Summer

• All season

• Winter

Based On Vehicle Type

• Sports cars

• SUV/MUV

• Light trucks



Reasons Why You Should Buy This Report

• The Ultra High Performance (UHP) Tire Market report is a compilation of data from different sources and has been put together in a way that makes it easy for the reader to understand.

• It covers a wide range of topics, including Ultra High Performance (UHP) Tire Market current trends, market size, and forecasted growth.

• The Ultra High Performance (UHP) Tire Market report provides valuable insights that can help you make informed decisions about your business. The data is accurate and up-to-date, so you can trust the information presented.

• This Ultra High Performance (UHP) Tire Market report is an excellent resource for business owners who are looking to gain an understanding of the market landscape and potential opportunities.

• It will help you identify growth sectors and predict future trends of Ultra High Performance (UHP) Tire Market



Table of content

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 MARKET ATTRACTIVENESS ANALYSIS

1.1.1 US ULTRA HIGH PERFORMANCE (UHP) TIRE MARKET, BY PROPULSION TYPE

1.1.2 US ULTRA HIGH PERFORMANCE (UHP) TIRE MARKET, BY DEMAND CATEGORY

1.1.3 US ULTRA HIGH PERFORMANCE (UHP) TIRE MARKET, BY TIRE TYPE

1.1.4 US ULTRA HIGH PERFORMANCE (UHP) TIRE MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE

2 MARKET INTRODUCTION

2.1 DEFINITION

2.2 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

2.3 MARKET STRUCTURE

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3.1 RESEARCH PROCESS

3.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH

3.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH

3.4 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

3.5 TOP-DOWN AND BOTTOM-UP APPROACH

3.6 FORECAST MODEL

3.7 LIST OF ASSUMPTIONS

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 DRIVERS

4.2.1 INCREASING DEMAND FOR FUEL-EFFICIENT TIRES

4.2.2 INCREASING POPULARITY OF MOTORSPORT

4.2.3 DRIVER IMPACT ANALYSIS

4.3 RESTRAINT

4.3.1 INCREASING RAW MATERIAL PRICES

4.3.2 RESTRAINT IMPACT ANALYSIS

4.4 OPPORTUNITY

4.4.1 INCREASING KEY STRATEGIES BY LEADING TIRE MANUFACTURERS

4.5 COVID-19 IMPACT ANALYSIS

4.5.1 ECONOMIC IMPACT ON AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY

4.5.2 IMPACT ON AUTOMOTIVE PRODUCTION

4.5.2.1 FORD

4.5.2.2 AMERICAN HONDA

4.5.2.3 FCA

4.5.2.4 KIA

4.5.2.5 VOLKSWAGEN

4.5.3 IMPACT ON ULTRA HIGH PERFORMANCE (UHP) TIRE MARKET

4.5.3.1 IMPACT ON SUPPLY CHAIN

4.5.3.2 CASH FLOW CONSTRAINTS

4.5.4 IMPACT ON WORLD TRADE

5 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

5.1 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES MODEL

5.1.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

5.1.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

5.1.3 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

5.1.4 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

5.1.5 INTENSITY OF RIVALRY

5.2 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS

5.2.1 DESIGN & DEVELOPMENT

5.2.2 RAW MATERIAL SUPPLY

5.2.3 MANUFACTURE

5.2.4 DISTRIBUTION

5.2.5 END USE

5.3 CONSUMER BEHAVIOR ANALYSIS

5.3.1 FACTORS AFFECTING THE CONSUMER BEHAVIOR IN THE US

5.3.1.1 PRICING OF UHP

5.3.1.2 RISING INTEREST OF THE US CONSUMERS TOWARDS DRIVING PERFORMANCE

5.3.1.3 REPLACEMENT FREQUENCY

5.3.1.4 RISING SAFETY CONCERNS WITH MAXIMUM PERFORMANCE OF VEHICLE

5.3.1.5 TIRE ROAD-HAZARD INSURANCE

5.3.1.6 SUMMER VS. ALL-SEASON VS. WINTER UHP TIRE PREFERENCE

5.3.1.7 INCREASING OWNERSHIP OF PREMIUM VEHICLES AND LUXURY CARS

5.3.1.8 ADOPTION OF UHP TIRES IN RACING EVENTS

5.3.2 PENETRATION OPPORTUNITIES IN THE NON-LUXURY VEHICLE SEGMENT

5.3.3 FUTURE PROSPECTS IN THE US

5.3.4 UPCOMING TECHNOLOGIES

6 US ULTRA HIGH PERFORMANCE (UHP) TIRE MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE

6.1 INTRODUCTION

6.2 SPORTS CAR

6.3 SUV/MUV

6.4 LIGHT TRUCK

7 US ULTRA HIGH PERFORMANCE (UHP) TIRE MARKET, BY TIRE TYPE

7.1 INTRODUCTION

7.2 SUMMER

7.3 ALL SEASON

7.4 WINTER

…TOC to be continued…



