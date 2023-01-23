Microcrystalline Cellulose Market Research | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

The Major players working in the worldwide microcrystalline cellulose market are DuPont, Asahi Kasei Corporation, JRS Pharma, Roquette Frères.

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microcrystalline Cellulose Market Value and CAGR

Microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) is a type of cellulose that is used in a wide range of applications such as food, pharmaceuticals, and personal care products. It is made from wood pulp and is used in a variety of products as a bulking agent, flow agent, and texturizing agent.

The global microcrystalline cellulose market was worth approximately $1.7 billion in 2018 and is expected to be worth $2.5 billion by 2025, growing at a 7.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025). The rising demand for MCC in the food, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries is propelling the market forward.

This has resulted in the introduction and use of innovative non-wood-based alternatives made from agricultural waste, which has aided market growth. Furthermore, the market is expanding as consumer preferences for plant-based ingredients in cosmetics and personal care products shift. Some of the key trends that are likely to persist in the market for the foreseeable future are facility expansions, acquisitions, and collaborations, as well as R&D investment.



Microcrystalline Cellulose Market Growth Drivers and Risks

The following are some of the primary drivers of the MCC market: Growing demand for MCC in pharmaceuticals: MCC is widely used as a filler, binder, and disintegrant in the production of tablets and capsules. The pharmaceutical industry's demand for MCC is being driven by rising demand for generic drugs and over-the-counter (OTC) medications. MCC is used as a fat replacer and texture improver in food and beverage products, particularly functional and fortified foods that are intended to provide health benefits beyond basic nutrition.

The following are some of the risks that may affect the MCC market: Raw material price volatility: Because MCC is made from refined wood pulp, fluctuations in raw material prices, such as wood pulp, can affect the price and availability of MCC. Competition from other bulking agents and flow improvers: MCC faces competition from other bulking agents and flow improvers such as starch and polyethylene, which may impact market demand.



Microcrystalline Cellulose Market Key players

The Major players working in the worldwide microcrystalline cellulose market are DuPont, Asahi Kasei Corporation, JRS Pharma, Roquette Frères, Mingtai Chemical Co., Ltd., Accent Microcell Pvt. Ltd., JRS Pharma, Pharmatrans-Sanaq AG, DFE Pharma, Weiming Pharmaceutical MFG. Co., Ltd, and Sigachi Industries Pvt. Ltd.



Check out the detailed TOC, Tables, and Figures with Charts for exclusive data, information, vital statistics, trends, and competitive landscape details: https://douglasinsights.com/microcrystalline-cellulose-market



Microcrystalline Cellulose Market Segmentations

By Source

• Wood BASED

• Non-wood Based

By End-Use Industry

• Drug

• Food and Drinks

• Beauty Care Products and Individual Consideration

• Others



Reasons Why You Should Buy This Report

• The Microcrystalline Cellulose Market report is a compilation of data from different sources and has been put together in a way that makes it easy for the reader to understand.

• It covers a wide range of topics, including Microcrystalline Cellulose Market current trends, market size, and forecasted growth.

• The Microcrystalline Cellulose Market report provides valuable insights that can help you make informed decisions about your business. The data is accurate and up-to-date, so you can trust the information presented.

• This Microcrystalline Cellulose Market report is an excellent resource for business owners who are looking to gain an understanding of the market landscape and potential opportunities.

• It will help you identify growth sectors and predict future trends of Microcrystalline Cellulose Market



Table of content

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 MARKET ATTRACTIVENESS ANALYSIS 18

1.1.1 GLOBAL MICROCRYSTALLINE CELLULOSE MARKET, BY SOURCE 18

1.1.2 GLOBAL MICROCRYSTALLINE CELLULOSE MARKET, BY END-USE INDUSTRY 19

1.1.3 GLOBAL MICROCRYSTALLINE CELLULOSE MARKET, BY REGION 20

2 MARKET INTRODUCTION

2.1 DEFINITION 21

2.2 SCOPE OF THE STUDY 21

2.3 MARKET STRUCTURE 22

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3.1 RESEARCH PROCESS 23

3.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH 24

3.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH 25

3.4 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 25

3.5 TOP-DOWN AND BOTTOM-UP APPROACH 26

3.6 FORECAST MODEL 27

3.7 LIST OF ASSUMPTIONS 28

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 INTRODUCTION 29

4.2 DRIVERS 30

4.2.1 INCREASING DEMAND OF MICROCRYSTALLINE CELLULOSE IN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY 30

4.2.2 SUSTAINABLE GROWTH OF DEMAND IN PROCESSED FOOD INDUSTRY 30

4.3 RESTRAINT 31

4.3.1 AVAILABILITY OF SUBSTITUTES 31

4.4 OPPORTUNITIES 32

4.4.1 DEVELOPMENT AND USE OF NON-WOOD BASED MICROCRYSTALLINE CELLULOSE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET 32

4.4.2 INCREASING USE OF MICROCRYSTALLINE CELLULOSE FOR COSMETICS AND PERSONAL CARE PRODUCTS 32

5 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

5.1 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS 34

5.1.1 RAW MATERIAL SUPPLIERS 34

5.1.2 MICROCRYSTALLINE CELLULOSE MANUFACTURERS 35

5.1.3 DISTRIBUTION & SALES CHANNEL 35

5.1.4 END USE 35

5.2 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS 36

5.2.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS 36

5.2.2 INTENSITY OF COMPETITIVE RIVALRY 37

5.2.3 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES 37

5.2.4 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS 37

5.2.5 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS 37

5.3 PRICING OVERVIEW, USD/TON (2018–2020) 37

5.4 IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE MICROCRYSTALLINE CELLULOSE INDUSTRY 38

5.4.1 OVERVIEW OF SUPPLY SCENARIO 38

5.4.2 IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE SUPPLY CHAIN OF MICROCRYSTALLINE CELLULOSE 38

5.4.2.1 RAW MATERIALS 38

5.4.2.1 MICROCRYSTALLINE CELLULOSE MANUFACTURERS 38

5.4.2.2 SALES & DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS 38

5.4.2.3 END USERS 39

5.4.3 QUALITATIVE ANALYSIS ON CHANGE IN DEMAND DUE TO COVID-19 39

5.4.4 IMPACT OF COVID ON GLOBAL ECONOMY 40

5.4.5 NUMBER OF COVID-19 CASES 41

5.4.6 MAJOR GOVERNMENT POLICIES TO COUNTER THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 42

5.4.6.1 US 42

5.4.6.1.1 FISCAL POLICIES 42

5.4.6.1.2 MONETARY AND MACRO-FINANCIAL 42

5.4.6.2 EUROPEAN UNION 42

5.4.6.2.1 FISCAL POLICIES 42

5.4.6.2.2 MONETARY AND MACRO-FINANCIAL 43

5.4.6.3 CHINA 43

5.4.6.3.1 FISCAL POLICIES 43

5.4.6.3.2 MONETARY AND MACRO-FINANCIAL 43

5.4.6.4 INDIA 44

5.4.6.4.1 FISCAL POLICIES 44

5.4.6.4.2 MONETARY AND MACRO-FINANCIAL 44

6 GLOBAL MICROCRYSTALLINE CELLULOSE MARKET, BY SOURCE

6.1 OVERVIEW 45

6.1.1 MICROCRYSTALLINE CELLULOSE: MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECAST BY SOURCE, 2018–2027 46

6.1.2 MICROCRYSTALLINE CELLULOSE: MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECAST BY SOURCE, 2018–2027 47

6.2 WOOD BASED 48

6.2.1 WOOD BASED: MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECAST BY REGION, 2018–2027 48

6.3 NON-WOOD BASED 49

6.3.1 NON-WOOD BASED: MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECAST BY REGION,2018–2027 49

…TOC to be continued…



Access complete report- https://douglasinsights.com/microcrystalline-cellulose-market

Inquire (for customization, for specific regions, etc.): https://douglasinsights.com/static/contact-us

Follow Douglas Insights for More Industry Updates- @ LinkedIn & Twitter



About Douglas Insights-

Douglas Insights UK limited is the first company to provide comparison of market research reports by Table of content, price, ratings and number of pages. We understand the value of time. Productivity and efficiency are possible when you take prompt and assured decisions. With our advanced algorithm, filters, and comparison engine, you can compare your preferred reports simultaneously, based on publisher rating, published date, price, and list of tables. Our data portal enables you to find and review the reports from several publishers. You can evaluate numerous reports on the same screen and select the sample for your best match.



Office-

Bridge House, W Baldwin Rd,

Isle of Man IM4 5HA, Isle of Man

Email- isabella@douglasinsights.com

Telephone - +44 7624 248772

Web- douglasinsights.com/



Nimble Tech

Recently Published Reports

Unmanned Composites Market: https://douglasinsights.com/unmanned-composites-market

Powered Agriculture Equipment Market: https://douglasinsights.com/powered-agriculture-equipment-market

Spine X-Ray And Computed Tomography (CT) Market: https://douglasinsights.com/spine-x-ray-and-computed-tomography-ct-market

