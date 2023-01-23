Military Helicopter Market Research | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Military Helicopter Market Value and CAGR

A military helicopter is a helicopter that has been designed or converted specifically for use by military forces. The mission of a military helicopter is determined by its design or conversion. Military helicopters are most commonly used for troop transport, but they can also be modified or converted to perform other missions such as combat search and rescue, medical evacuation, airborne command post, or even armed with weapons for attacking ground targets.

The military helicopter market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 4.4% from 2019 to 2026. The market was worth approximately $9.8 billion in 2019 and is expected to be worth approximately $11.5 billion by 2026. Several factors influence the helicopter market, including rising demand for lightweight helicopters and the replacement of ageing military helicopters. However, major OEM delivery backlogs are limiting overall market growth.



Military Helicopter Market Growth Drivers and Risks

There are several factors that can drive growth in the military helicopter market. Among the primary motivators are: Increasing demand for military helicopters: As countries around the world seek to modernize and upgrade their military capabilities, demand for military helicopters often rises in tandem. Rising global tensions: During times of political instability or rising global tensions, demand for military helicopters may increase as countries seek to strengthen their defence capabilities.

There are also a number of threats to the growth of the military helicopter market. Among the most serious dangers are: Budget constraints: Governments' ability to purchase new military helicopters may be limited by budget constraints. Military helicopters may face competition from other military platforms, such as drones, which provide similar capabilities at a lower cost.



Military Helicopter Market Key players

The Boeing Company; Airbus; Russian Helicopters; Lockheed Martin; Leonardo SpA; China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation; Textron Inc. are some of the major key players.



Military Helicopter Market Segmentations

By Type

• Light Military Helicopter

• Medium Military Helicopter

• Heavy Military Helicopter

By Application

• Utility Military Helicopter

• Transport Military Helicopter

• Attack/Assault Military Helicopter

• Search and Rescue Military Helicopter

• Multi-Role Military Helicopter

• Reconnaissance and Observation Military Helicopter

By Number of Engines

• Single

• Twin Engine

By Component & System

• Main Rotor Systems

• Electrical Systems

• Hydraulic Systems

• Avionics

• Flight Control Systems

• Undercarriages

• Protection Systems

• Others



Table of content

1. Military Helicopters Market Executive Summary

2. Table of Contents

3. List of Figures

4. List of Tables

5. Report Structure

6. Introduction

6.1. Segmentation By Geography

6.2. Segmentation By Type

6.3. Segmentation By Application

6.4. Segmentation By Number of Engine

6.5. Segmentation By Component & System

7. Military Helicopters Market Characteristics

7.1. Market Definition

7.2. Segmentation By Type

7.2.1. Light Military Helicopters

7.2.2. Medium Military Helicopters

7.2.3. Heavy Military Helicopters

7.3. Segmentation By Application

7.3.1. Utility Military Helicopter

7.3.2. Transport Military Helicopter

7.3.3. Attack/Assault Military Helicopter

7.3.4. Search and Rescue Military Helicopter

7.3.5. Multi-Role Military Helicopter

7.3.6. Reconnaissance and Observation Military Helicopter

7.4. Segmentation By Number of Engine

7.4.1. Single

7.4.2. Twin Engine

7.5. Segmentation By Component & System

7.5.1. Main Rotor Systems

7.5.2. Electrical Systems

7.5.3. Hydraulic Systems

7.5.4. Avionics

7.5.5. Flight Control Systems

7.5.6. Undercarriages

7.5.7. Protection Systems

7.5.8. Others

8. Military Helicopters Market Trends And Strategies

8.1. Technological Developments And Advancements

8.2. Adoption of Internet of Things (IoT)

8.3. Use Of 3D Printing Technology

8.4. Use Of AI In Helicopters

8.5. Adoption Of Single Engine Operative Mode In Helicopters

8.6. Use of Autonomous Helicopters

8.7. Strategic Partnerships

…TOC to be continued…



