Neuropathic Pain Market Research | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

Baxter Healthcare Corporation (U.S.), Pfizer, Inc. (U.S.), among others, are some of the major players in the global neuropathic pain market.

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neuropathic Pain Market Value and CAGR

In the forecast period of 2021 to 2027, the neuropathic pain market is expected to grow. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2021 to 2027, reaching USD 9,124.45 million by 2027.

Because these devices are long-lasting and efficient, they will be a major driver of the neuropathic pain market during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of chronic pain and neuropathic pain conditions associated with a variety of diseases will drive the neuropathic pain market forward.

Neuropathic pain, which affects 7-10% of the general population, is caused by a lesion or disease of the somatosensory system, which includes peripheral fibers (A, A, and C fibers) and central neurons. Multiple causes of neuropathic pain have been identified, and its prevalence is expected to rise due to an ageing global population, an increase in diabetes mellitus, and improved cancer survival after chemotherapy.



Neuropathic Pain Market Growth Drivers and Risks

Several factors are fueling the growth of the neuropathic pain market. Among these elements are: Neuropathic pain is frequently caused by conditions such as diabetes, cancer, and multiple sclerosis, and the prevalence of these conditions is increasing globally, leading to an increase in demand for neuropathic pain treatments. Advances in pain management technologies: In recent years, there have been significant advances in the development of new drugs and therapies for the treatment of neuropathic pain, which is driving market growth.

There are also some risks and challenges that may have an impact on the neuropathic pain market's growth. Among these dangers are: Treatment costs: The cost of treating neuropathic pain can be quite high, which may discourage some patients from seeking treatment. Some treatments' ineffectiveness: Some treatments for neuropathic pain may not be effective in all patients, which may limit their use.



Neuropathic Pain Market Key players

Sanofi S.A. (France), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), AstraZeneca (U.K.), GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K.), and Depomed Inc. (U.S.), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), Astellas Pharma Inc. (Tokyo), Biogen Inc. (U.S.), Baxter Healthcare Corporation (U.S.), Pfizer, Inc. (U.S.), among others, are some of the major players in the global neuropathic pain market.



Check out the detailed TOC, Tables, and Figures with Charts for exclusive data, information, vital statistics, trends, and competitive landscape details: https://douglasinsights.com/neuropathic-pain-market



Neuropathic Pain Market Segmentations

By Type

• Peripheral Neuropathy

• Entrapment Neuropathy

• Trigeminal Neuralgia

• Phantom Limb Pain

• Post-Herpetic Neuralgia (PHN)

• Post-Traumatic Neuropathy

By Indication

• Diabetic Neuropathy

• Spinal Stenosis

• Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy

• Others

By Diagnosis

• Imaging

• Blood Tests

• Physical Examination

By Treatment

• Medication

• Multimodal Therapy

• By Distribution Channel

• Retail Pharmacies & Drug stores

• Online Pharmacies

By End User

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Research Organizations



Reasons Why You Should Buy This Report

• The Neuropathic Pain Market report is a compilation of data from different sources and has been put together in a way that makes it easy for the reader to understand.

• It covers a wide range of topics, including Neuropathic Pain Market current trends, market size, and forecasted growth.

• The Neuropathic Pain Market report provides valuable insights that can help you make informed decisions about your business. The data is accurate and up-to-date, so you can trust the information presented.

• This Neuropathic Pain Market report is an excellent resource for business owners who are looking to gain an understanding of the market landscape and potential opportunities.

• It will help you identify growth sectors and predict future trends of Neuropathic Pain Market



Table of content

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2 MARKET INTRODUCTION

2.1 DEFINITION 22

2.2 SCOPE OF THE STUDY 22

2.3 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE 22

2.4 MARKET STRUCTURE 23

2.5 ASSUMPTIONS & LIMITATIONS 24

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3.1 DATA MINING 25

3.2 SECONDARY RESEARCH 26

3.3 PRIMARY RESEARCH 27

3.4 BREAKDOWN OF PRIMARY RESPONDENTS 28

3.5 FORECASTING TECHNIQUES 29

3.6 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY FOR MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 30

3.6.1 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH 31

3.6.2 TOP-DOWN APPROACH 31

3.7 DATA TRIANGULATION 32

3.8 VALIDATION 32

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 OVERVIEW 33

4.2 DRIVERS 34

4.2.1 RISING PREVALENCE OF DIABETIC NEUROPATHY 34

4.2.2 INCREASING HEALTHCARE EXPENDITURE 34

4.2.3 GROWING NUMBER OF INCIDENCE OF TRAUMA FROM INJURY AND OTHER CONDITIONS 35

4.3 RESTRAINTS 36

4.3.1 INCREASING COUNTERFEIT DRUGS & SIDE EFFECTS OF THE THERAPEUTIC TREATMENT 36

4.3.2 LACK OF AWARENESS ABOUT THE NEUROLOGICAL CONDITION 37

4.4 OPPORTUNITIES 38

4.4.1 NEW PRODUCT LAUNCH IN DEVELOPING REGIONS 38

5 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

5.1 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS 39

5.1.1 R&D 40

5.1.2 MANUFACTURING 40

5.1.3 DISTRIBUTION AND SALES 40

5.1.4 POST-SALES MONITORING 40

5.2 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES MODEL 41

5.2.1 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS 42

5.2.2 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS 42

5.2.3 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS 42

5.2.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES 42

5.2.5 INTENSITY OF RIVALRY 42

5.3 IMPACT ANALYSIS OF COVID-19 ON THE GLOBAL NEUROPATHIC PAIN MARKET 43

5.3.1 OVERVIEW 43

5.3.2 IMPACT ON ONGOING TREATMENTS AND DELAYED AVAILABILITY DUE TO DEFERMENT 43

5.3.3 IMPACT ON NUMBER OF PATIENTS 44

6 GLOBAL NEUROPATHIC PAIN MARKET, BY TYPE

6.1 OVERVIEW 45

6.2 PERIPHERAL NEUROPATHY 47

6.3 ENTRAPMENT NEUROPATHY 47

6.4 TRIGEMINAL NEURALGIA 48

6.5 PHANTOM LIMB PAIN 48

6.6 POST HERPETIC NEURALGIA (PHN) 49

6.7 POST TRAUMATIC NEUROPATHY 49

7 GLOBAL NEUROPATHIC PAIN MARKET, BY INDICATION

7.1 OVERVIEW 50

7.2 DIABETIC NEUROPATHY 52

7.3 SPINAL STENOSIS 52

7.4 CHEMOTHERAPY INDUCED PERIPHERAL NEUROPATHY 53

7.5 OTHERS 53

…TOC to be continued…



Access complete report- https://douglasinsights.com/neuropathic-pain-market

Inquire (for customization, for specific regions, etc.): https://douglasinsights.com/static/contact-us

Follow Douglas Insights for More Industry Updates- @ LinkedIn & Twitter



About Douglas Insights-

Douglas Insights UK limited is the first company to provide comparison of market research reports by Table of content, price, ratings and number of pages. We understand the value of time. Productivity and efficiency are possible when you take prompt and assured decisions. With our advanced algorithm, filters, and comparison engine, you can compare your preferred reports simultaneously, based on publisher rating, published date, price, and list of tables. Our data portal enables you to find and review the reports from several publishers. You can evaluate numerous reports on the same screen and select the sample for your best match.



Office-

Bridge House, W Baldwin Rd,

Isle of Man IM4 5HA, Isle of Man

Email- isabella@douglasinsights.com

Telephone - +44 7624 248772

Web- douglasinsights.com/



Nimble Tech

Recently Published Reports

Unmanned Composites Market: https://douglasinsights.com/unmanned-composites-market

Powered Agriculture Equipment Market: https://douglasinsights.com/powered-agriculture-equipment-market

Spine X-Ray And Computed Tomography (CT) Market: https://douglasinsights.com/spine-x-ray-and-computed-tomography-ct-market

Bioprinting Technology Market: https://douglasinsights.com/bioprinting-technology-market