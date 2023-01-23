Disposable Syringes Market Report | Global Analysis, Statistics & Revenue Research Report by 2028

Douglas Insights

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disposable Syringes Market Value and CAGR

The global market for disposable syringes was valued at USD 13 billion and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period.

In contrast to reusable syringes, which can be sterilised and reused multiple times, disposable syringes are intended to be used once and then discarded. Depending on the specific needs of the user, the volume of disposable syringes can range from 1 mL to 100 mL. Among the market leaders for disposable syringes are BD, Terumo, and Nipro, among others.



Disposable Syringes Market Growth Drivers and Risks

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, which requires frequent insulin injections, is a factor driving the disposable syringe market. Additionally, the convenience and simplicity of disposable syringes contribute to their popularity.

The market for disposable syringes is limited by rules and regulations, as well as environmental concerns about plastic products that are only used once.



Disposable Syringes Market Key players

Some of the market players are Air-Tite Products Co., Inc., Baxter International, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Braun Medical, Inc., Cardinal Health, Henke-Sass, Wolf GmbH, Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd, Nipro, Retractable Technologies, Inc.



Disposable Syringes Market Segmentations

By Type

• General Syringes

• Specialized Syringes

• Insulin Syringes

By Application

• Glass Syringes

• Plastic Syringes

By End-user

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Homecare Settings

• Others



