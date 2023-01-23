GCC Tortilla Market Report | Global Analysis, Statistics & Revenue Research Report by 2028

Douglas Insights

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GCC Tortilla Market Value and CAGR

The global tortilla market is valued at USD 44 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 63.95 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% during the period of forecast.

In the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, which includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, tortillas made from wheat flour and water are popular. Typically, tortillas are made by combining wheat flour and water to form a dough, which is then rolled into a thin circle and cooked on a griddle or skillet.



GCC Tortilla Market Growth Drivers and Risks

The main things driving the GCC tortilla market are the growing demand for easy, ready-to-eat foods, the growing popularity of Mexican food in the region, and the growing popularity of tortillas as an alternative to traditional breads in the region.

Key restraints on the GCC tortilla market include competition from other types of flatbreads and wraps, as well as potential health concerns associated with consuming an excessive amount of wheat-based products.



GCC Tortilla Market Key players

Tyson Foods, Inc., Gruma SAB de CV, General Mills, Inc., PepsiCo Inc., and Mezzan Holding Co. KSC are the prominent players operating in the Israel & GCC tortilla market.



Check out the detailed TOC, Tables, and Figures with Charts for exclusive data, information, vital statistics, trends, and competitive landscape details. https://douglasinsights.com/gcc-tortilla-market



GCC Tortilla Market Segmentations

BY PRODUCT TYPE

• TORTILLA

• TORTILLA MIX

• PRE-COOKED TORTILLA

• FROZEN TORTILLA

• TORTILLA CHIPS

BY SOURCE

• CORN

• WHEAT

BY CLAIM

• GLUTEN-FREE

• LOW-CARB

• ORGANIC

• MULTI-CLAIM



Table of content

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 MARKET ATTRACTIVENESS ANALYSIS

1.1.1 ISRAEL & GCC TORTILLA MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

1.1.2 ISRAEL & GCC TORTILLA MARKET, BY SOURCE

1.1.3 ISRAEL & GCC TORTILLA MARKET, BY CLAIM

1.1.4 ISRAEL & GCC TORTILLA MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

1.1.5 ISRAEL & GCC TORTILLA MARKET, BY COUNTRY

2 MARKET INTRODUCTION

2.1 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

2.2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

2.3 MARKET STRUCTURE

2.4 KEY BUYING CRITERIA

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3.1 RESEARCH PROCESS

3.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH

3.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH

3.4 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

3.5 FORECAST MODEL

3.6 LIST OF ASSUMPTIONS & LIMITATIONS

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 DRIVERS

4.2.1 GROWTH OF THE FAST FOOD INDUSTRY

4.2.2 RISING DEMAND FOR CONVENIENCE FOOD

4.2.3 INCREASING CONSUMPTION OF TORTILLAS IN THE FORM OF TORTILLA CHIPS

4.2.4 RISING POPULATION OF HEALTH-CONSCIOUS CONSUMERS

4.2.5 STRONG PERFORMANCE OF RETAIL SECTOR

4.3 DRIVERS IMPACT ANALYSIS

4.4 RESTRAINTS

4.4.1 GLUTEN SENSITIVITY

4.4.2 HIGH R&D INVESTMENTS

4.5 RESTRAINTS IMPACT ANALYSIS

4.6 OPPORTUNITIES

4.6.1 DEMAND FOR ORGANIC PRODUCTS AND ENHANCED PRODUCTION TECHNIQUE

4.6.2 INDUSTRY PLAYERS EMBARKING ON PROFITABLE BUSINESS ACTIVITIES

4.7 CHALLENGES

4.7.1 FLUCTUATION IN PRODUCT PRICES

5 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

5.1 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

5.1.1 RAW MATERIAL PROCUREMENT

5.1.2 PROCESSING

5.1.3 PACKAGING

5.2 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS

5.3 PORTER'S FIVE FORCES MODEL

5.3.1 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

5.3.2 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

5.3.3 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

5.3.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

5.3.5 INTENSITY OF RIVALRY

5.4 IMPACT OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK ON THE ISRAEL & GCC TORTILLA MARKET

5.4.1 OVERVIEW

5.4.2 IMPACT ON RETAIL SALES (ONLINE VS STORE-BASED)

5.4.3 IMPACT ON RAW MATERIAL AVAILABILITY

5.4.4 PRODUCTION CONSTRAINTS

5.4.5 IMPACT ON CONSUMER BUYING BEHAVIOR

5.4.6 OTHERS

….TOC TO BE CONTINUDE.



