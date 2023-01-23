Temperature Sensor Market Research | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Temperature Sensor Market Value and CAGR

A temperature sensor is an electronic device that measures the temperature of its environment and converts the input data into electronic data to record, monitor, or signal temperature changes.

Temperature sensor sales are expected to reach $10.86 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% between 2022 and 2027. Temperature sensors are in high demand due to their increasing use in a variety of end-use industries such as automotive, healthcare, and HVAC. The increasing use of temperature sensors in safety and monitoring applications, as well as the need to improve the efficiency and accuracy of temperature measurement, are driving the growing demand for temperature sensors in these industries.



Temperature Sensor Market Growth Drivers and Risks

The following are some of the key drivers of the temperature sensor market: Increasing demand for temperature sensors in various end-use industries: Due to the need to improve the efficiency and accuracy of temperature measurement, as well as the increasing use of temperature sensors in safety and monitoring applications, demand for temperature sensors is increasing in various end-use industries such as automotive, healthcare, and HVAC. Adoption of IoT and rising demand for smart devices: As temperature sensors are an essential component of many smart devices, adoption of IoT and rising demand for smart devices are driving demand for temperature sensors.



The following are some of the major threats to the temperature sensor market: Increasing competition: The temperature sensor market is highly competitive, with a large number of players. This level of competition may result in price erosion and margin pressure for market participants. Technological obsolescence: Due to the rapid pace of technological advancement in the temperature sensor market, older temperature sensor technologies may become obsolete, posing a risk to market players who are unable to keep up with the pace of technological change.



Temperature Sensor Market Keyplayers

Some of the major players profiled in the report are Texas Instruments, Inc., Microchip Technology, Inc., Analog Devices, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics N.V., General Electric (GE) Company, ABB Ltd., Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., ON Semiconductor, Atmel Corporation, Calex Electronics Ltd., Panasonic Corporation and others.



Check out the detailed TOC, Tables, and Figures with Charts for exclusive data, information, vital statistics, trends, and competitive landscape details: https://douglasinsights.com/temperature-sensor-market



Temperature Sensor Market Segmentations

By Product Type

• Thermistor

• Thermocouple

• Resistance Temperature Detectors (RTD)

• Infrared Temperature Sensors

• Fiber Optic Temperature Sensors

• Bimetallic Temperature Sensors

• Others

By Sensing Method

• Contact-based Temperature Sensors

• Contactless Temperature Sensors



Reasons Why You Should Buy This Report

• The Temperature Sensor Market report is a compilation of data from different sources and has been put together in a way that makes it easy for the reader to understand.

• It covers a wide range of topics, including Temperature Sensor Market current trends, market size, and forecasted growth.

• The Temperature Sensor Market report provides valuable insights that can help you make informed decisions about your business. The data is accurate and up-to-date, so you can trust the information presented.

• This Temperature Sensor Market report is an excellent resource for business owners who are looking to gain an understanding of the market landscape and potential opportunities.

• It will help you identify growth sectors and predict future trends of Temperature Sensor Market



Table of content

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.1.1 Purpose of the Report

1.1.2 Target Audience

1.1.3 USP and Key Offerings

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.4 Research Methodology

1.4.1 Phase I – Secondary Research

1.4.2 Phase II – Primary Research

1.4.3 Phase III – Expert Panel Review

1.4.4 Assumptions

1.4.5 Approach Adopted

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Temperature Sensors Market

2.2 Global Temperature Sensors Market, By Product Type

2.3 Global Temperature Sensors Market, By Sensing Method

2.4 Global Temperature Sensors Market, By Geography

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Global Temperature Sensors Market Revenue and Growth, 2015 – 2025, (US$ Bn) (%)

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Growth Inhibitors

3.3.1 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.4 Key Market Trends

3.5 Attractive Investment Proposition

3.6 Competitive Analysis

3.6.1 Market Positioning of Key Vendors

3.6.2 Key Strategies adopted by the Leading Players

Chapter 4 Global Temperature Sensors Market Analysis, by Product Type

4.1 Overview

4.2 Thermistor

4.3 Thermocouple

4.4 Resistance Temperature Detectors (RTD)

4.5 Infrared Temperature Sensors

4.6 Fiber Optic Temperature Sensors

4.7 Bimetallic Temperature Sensors

4.8 Others

Chapter 5 Global Temperature Sensors Market Analysis, By Sensing Method

5.1 Overview

5.2 Contact-based Temperature Sensors

5.3 Contactless Temperature Sensors

Chapter 6 North America Temperature Sensors Market Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 North America Temperature Sensors Market Analysis, By Product Type, 2015 – 2025

6.2.1 Comparative Analysis

6.3 North America Temperature Sensors Market Analysis, By Sensing Method, 2015 – 2025

6.3.1 Comparative Analysis

6.4 North America Temperature Sensors Market Analysis, By Region, 2015 – 2025

6.4.1 U.S.

6.4.1.1 U.S. Temperature Sensors Market Analysis, By Product Type, 2015 – 2025

6.4.1.2 U.S. Temperature Sensors Market Analysis, By Sensing Method, 2015 – 2025

6.4.2 Canada

6.4.2.1 Canada Temperature Sensors Market Analysis, By Product Type, 2015 – 2025

6.4.2.2 Canada Temperature Sensors Market Analysis, By Sensing Method, 2015 – 2025

…TOC to be continued…



