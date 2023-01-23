Compounding Pharmacies Market Report | Global Analysis, Statistics & Revenue Research Report by 2028

Douglas Insights

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Compounding Pharmacies Market Value and CAGR

The compounding pharmacies market was valued at $8.25 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $14.45 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2029. Compounding is the preparation of a custom formulation of a medication to meet a patient's specific need that cannot be met by commercially available products. They can create custom medications for each individual because some people require drugs that are not available on the market.

Compounding pharmacies can help in this situation because there are several possible causes for this need. Compounding pharmacies are capable of producing both sterile and non-sterile chemicals. While some pharmacies offer both types of compounding, others may specialise in only one. Dosage forms containing sterile substances include injections, ocular drops, and infusions.



Compounding Pharmacies Market Growth Drivers and Risks

Several factors influence the compounding pharmacy market, including: Compounding pharmacies specialise in creating customised medications to meet the specific needs of patients, which is driving up demand for them. Patients can now receive tailored treatments that are not available in traditional pharmacies. As the population ages, there is a greater demand for specialised medications to treat chronic conditions such as arthritis, diabetes, and heart disease. Technological advancements: New technologies have enabled compounding pharmacies to create more precise and accurate medications.

Several risks face the compounding pharmacy market, including: Government regulations for compounding pharmacies can be strict and expensive to comply with, which can have a negative impact on the profitability of these businesses. Concerns about quality and safety: In the past, compounded medications have been linked to safety concerns, which can harm compounding pharmacies' reputations and reduce demand for their products.



Compounding Pharmacies Market Key players

The players in the global compounding pharmacy market are fragmented. Collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions are strategies used by competitors. The key competitors in the Global Compounding Pharmacies Market are B. Braun, Dougherty's Pharmacy, Institutional Pharmacy Solutions.



Compounding Pharmacies Market Segmentations

By Product

• Oral

• Topical

• Others

By Therapeutic Use

• Hormone Replacement

• Pain Management

• Dermatology applications

• Specialty drugs

By Distribution Channel

• Hospital pharmacy



Table of content

Chapter 1 Overview And Scope

1.1 Market Vision

1.1.1 Market Definition

1.1.2 Market Scope

1.2 Market Segmentation

Chapter 2 Our Research Practice

2.1 Our Research Methodology

2.2 Data Triangulation

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Assumptions for the study

2.5 Approach Adopted

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

3.1 Market Snapshot

3.2 Regional Snapshot

3.3 Segment Summary

Chapter 4 Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.1 Overview

4.2 Prevalence analysis

4.3 Key Factor Impact Analysis

Chapter 5 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market Forces

5.1 What’s Driving the Market

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Power of Suppliers

5.2.2 Threats From New Entrants

5.2.3 Power of Buyer

5.2.4 Threat From Substitute Product

5.2.5 Degree of Competition

Chapter 6 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market -Industry Snapshots

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market Value, 2019 - 2028, (US$ Bn)

6.2 Market Overview

6.2.1 Drivers Analysis

6.2.2 Restraint/Challenges analysis

6.2.3 Opportunity Analysis

6.3 Supply Chain/Value Chain Analysis

6.4 Market SWOT Analysis

Chapter 7 Global Compounding Pharmacies Market Analysis, by Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Key Findings for Compounding Pharmacies Market- By Product

7.2.1 Compounding Pharmacies Market Oral

7.2.2 Compounding Pharmacies Market- Topical

7.2.3 Compounding Pharmacies Market- Others

…TOC TO BE CONTINUED…



