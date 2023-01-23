Occupant Classification Systems Market Research | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Occupant Classification Systems Market Value and CAGR

Occupant classification systems are electronic systems used in vehicles to determine the weight and position of the vehicle's occupants. These systems are used to deploy a vehicle's airbags and adjust the seatbelt tensioners in the event of a collision.

The occupant classification system market was valued at USD 2.45 billion in 2021 and is expected reach 4.01 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 7.3%.

The global occupant classification systems market is expected to expand in the coming years as governments around the world implement stricter safety regulations and increase the adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Factors such as rising vehicle sales and rising demand for advanced safety features are also propelling the market forward.

The market is divided into three sections: component, vehicle type, and geography. The market is divided into sensors and control units based on component. Because of their widespread use in occupant classification systems, sensors are expected to dominate the market. The market is divided into three categories: passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and two-wheelers. Passenger cars are expected to dominate the market due to rising passenger car sales worldwide.

The market is also divided by geography, with the Asia-Pacific region expected to dominate due to rising vehicle demand in countries such as China and India. The North American and European regions are also expected to make significant contributions to market growth.



Occupant Classification Systems Market Growth Drivers and Risks

Several factors are propelling the occupant classification systems market forward:

• Adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) is increasing, which is driving demand for occupant classification systems, which are an important component of ADAS.

• Implementation of stricter safety regulations: Governments all over the world are enforcing stricter vehicle safety regulations, which is driving demand for occupant classification systems.

• Vehicle sales are increasing globally, which is driving demand for occupant classification systems, as all vehicles require these systems for occupant safety.

• Increasing demand for advanced safety features: As the demand for advanced safety features in vehicles grows, so does the demand for occupant classification systems.

• Technological advancements: Market growth is being driven by the development of advanced occupant classification systems with improved accuracy and reliability.



Occupant Classification Systems Market Keyplayers

Some key players in the occupant classification system market include ZF (Germany), Bosch (Germany), IEE Sensing (Luxembourg),TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Aptiv (UK).



Occupant Classification Systems Market Segmentations

By Product Occupant Classification System Market has been segmented into:

• Airbag control unit

• Sensor

• Others

By Technology Occupant Classification System Market has been segmented into:

• Wired

• Wireless



Table of content

1. OVERVIEW AND SCOPE

1.1. Market Vision

1.1.1. Market Definition

1.1.2. Market Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Global Occupant Classification System Market- Regional Snapshot

2.3. Global Occupant Classification System Market, by Product

2.3.1. Global Occupant Classification System Market Size by Product: 2020 VS 2028

2.4. Global Occupant Classification System Market, by Technology

2.4.1. Global Occupant Classification System Market Size by Technology: 2020 VS 2028



3. GLOBAL OCCUPANT CLASSIFICATION SYSTEM MARKET OVERVIEW BY REGION: 2017 VS 2020 VS 2028

3.1. Global Occupant Classification System Market Size by Regions (2017-2022) (USD Million)

3.2. Global Occupant Classification System Market Size by Regions (2023-2028) (USD Million)



4. GLOBAL OCCUPANT CLASSIFICATION SYSTEM MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Overview

4.1.1. Drivers Analysis

4.1.2. Restraints/ Challenges Analysis

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Value Chain Analysis/Supply Chain Analysis

4.3. Porter’s Five Forces Model

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Intensity of Rivalry

4.4. Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Global Occupant Classification System Market



5. GLOBAL OCCUPANT CLASSIFICATION SYSTEM MARKET, BY PRODUCT

5.1. Overview

5.2. Global Occupant Classification System Historic Market Size By Type (2017-2028) (USD Million)

5.3. Key Findings for Occupant Classification System Market - By Product

5.3.1. Occupant Classification System Market - Product 1

5.3.2. Occupant Classification System Market - Product 2

5.3.3. Occupant Classification System Market - Product 3

5.3.4. Occupant Classification System Market - Product 4



6. GLOBAL OCCUPANT CLASSIFICATION SYSTEM MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

6.1. Overview

6.2. Key Findings for Occupant Classification System Market - By Technology

6.2.1. Occupant Classification System Market - Technology 1

6.2.2. Occupant Classification System Market - Technology 2

6.2.3. Occupant Classification System Market - Technology 3

6.2.4. Occupant Classification System Market - Technology 4



7. GLOBAL OCCUPANT CLASSIFICATION SYSTEM MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. Key Findings For Occupant Classification System Market- By region

7.2. Overview

7.3. Global Occupant Classification System Market, by Product

7.4. Global Occupant Classification System Market, by Technology

….toc continued



