Dame Tessy Antony de Nassau to join UnaTerra Venture Capital Impact Fund as Advisory Board Member

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Effective immediately, Dame Tessy Antony de Nassau will begin her role as Advisory Board Member at UnaTerra Venture Capital Impact Fund. UnaTerra is incredibly proud and excited about this appointment and looks forward to the collaboration with Dame Tessy.

Luca Zerbini, CEO and Managing Director of UnaTerra said: "I am delighted that Tessy is joining our Advisory Board. She brings a wealth of expertise in the environmental and social agenda, as well as a solid network in international governments, family offices and ultra-high net worth individuals dedicated to the sustainability agenda, which will be invaluable to our impact commitment. Beyond all, she is a wonderful human being, committed to improve our world, willing to engage in what she believes in and bring many others along, with her energy and passion.”

Dame Tessy Antony de Nassau said: “Taking responsibility and supporting organisations, individuals and companies that try to make an impact for the better is essential in order to guarantee a stable and healthy living and working environment for all. Sustainability and the way we protect our environment in order to generate a good quality of living for all is key. UnaTerra’s goal is to find, support and foster institutions, individuals and companies that can transform entire industries and societies for the better. I am delighted to be part of this important, timely, and ambitious project.”

In a moment in which much debate is happening about diversity and inclusion, UnaTerra’s Advisory Board is majority female, showing that it is entirely possible to be committed to gender equality and attract impressive individuals.

Many thanks to Dame Tessy for her demonstrated support and for her environmental and social leadership. We look forward to a fruitful and impactful long-term collaboration in the years to come.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dame Tessy Antony de Nassau is a Business Woman, Co Founder of a Global Charity, Advisor, UN Aids Ambassador, Public Speaker including TedX, and mother. Tessy spents 6 years in the Luxembourgish army and was deployed as only women of her draft to Kosovo at the age of 18. She was for 12 years a member of the Luxembourg Royal Family.

Her commitment to education is evident in her Charity - Professors Without Borders - that she co-founded 7 years ago and expanded to 21 countries. Tessy is an ambassador for UNAIDS and is the patron to UNA-UK along with the creator of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, Lord Malloch Brown. She is also the Ambassador to Cherie Blair Foundation and World Minds.

Tessy got bestowed the Dame Grand Cross of Order of Adolphe of Nassau from HRH Grand Duc Henri of Luxembourg in 2009. She received the Woman of the Decade award from the Women Economic Forum in 2017, and the Global Empowerment Award for her work in Africa. She was named “Leader of the Year 2019” by the Leadership Academy in Luxembourg.

She has received her master’s degree in international studies and diplomacy from SOAS University London. She is an associate at LSE Ideas and the proud co-founder of Human Highness, an haute couture fashion line established in 2019.

Tessy received her Honorary Doctorate for her work in and around education globally by the Paris College of Arts in 2019. She was awarded an MSc in International Studies and Diplomacy for her work in education and women empowerment globally. She has certifications in Sustainable Business from the Harvard Business School and Pandemics and Epidemics from the University of California. She also holds a diploma and has actively worked for 8 years as a trauma psychologist in Luxembourg.



-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

UnaTerra Venture Capital Impact Fund is a €200M+ Series A-C venture capital impact fund domiciled in Luxembourg and headquartered in Zurich, focused on accelerating European scale-ups that are fostering innovative solutions to climate change and biodiversity loss, and targeting the removal from the environment of 2 Gt of CO2e and 1 Mt of plastic waste by 2030, so far resulted in over 4X gross MOIC.

UnaTerra received the “Innovative Fund for our Future Award” from the World Economic Forum (Uplink) and is an active member of UN Global Compact, UN-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), King Charles III Sustainable Market Initiative (SMI) and Terra Carta, World Economic Forum (WEF) and Klosters Forum (KF).

UnaTerra is also a partner of the Ellen Mac Arthur Foundation (EMF), One Earth and University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainable Leadership (CISL), MassChallenge Switzerland, EIT-KIC, as well as ETH Junior Enterprise.

UnaTerra is a Certified SFDR Art. 9 Fund according to European Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation, Science-based Targets organization and a B-Corp (Pending) organization, as well as committed to 1% philanthropic investment for the Planet. Finally, UnaTerra is part of the Swiss Venture Capital Association (SECA).

The UnaTerra Advisory Board allows its CEO and Senior Management Team to test in advance their strategic thinking and access early expertise and networking opportunities not readily available via other means. This includes gaining insights to address funding, investments, and portfolio management business challenges and explore new partnership and investment opportunities.