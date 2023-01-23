Radio Frequency Identification Tag Market Research | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radio Frequency Identification Tag Market Value and CAGR

The global RFID tags market is expected to reach US$ 6.1 Bn in the year 2024, and witness a reasonable CAGR of 11.5% between 2024 and 2030. The market valuation projected then (by 2030) is US$ 8.35 Bn.

RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) is a technology that uses radio waves to identify and track objects, typically via tags or labels attached to the objects. RFID tags are small electronic devices with a microchip and an antenna that can be attached to or embedded in a variety of objects, such as animals, plants, and products. The RFID tag market is expected to expand significantly in the coming years as RFID technology becomes more widely used in industries such as retail, logistics, healthcare, and transportation.

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) is a technology that uses radio waves to communicate with and track the movement of RFID-tagged objects. RFID tags are small devices that can be attached to objects and contain a unique identifier number as well as additional information about the object. RFID readers, which use radio waves to communicate with the tags and retrieve the information stored on them, can read them.



Radio Frequency Identification Tag Market Growth Drivers and Risks

RFID technology can help companies automate their operations, which can increase efficiency and reduce costs. This can drive demand for RFID tags. Governments around the world have implemented regulations and incentives to encourage the adoption of RFID technology in various industries, such as transportation and healthcare. This can also drive demand for RFID tags. As RFID technology continues to evolve and improve, it can become more cost-effective and easier to use, which can drive demand for RFID tags.

There are also several risks that can impact the growth of the RFID tag market are Competition from other technologies: There are other technologies that can perform similar functions to RFID, such as near field communication (NFC) and barcodes. Competition from these technologies can limit the growth of the RFID tag market.



Radio Frequency Identification Tag Market Keyplayers

Avery Dennison Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Identiv, Inc., and Zebra Technologies Corporation are some of the key players in the RFID tag market.



Radio Frequency Identification Tag Market Segmentations

By Tag Type:

• Active RFID

• Passive RFID

By Material:

• Plastic

• Paper

• Glass

• Metal

• Others

By Frequency:

• Low Frequency

• High Frequency

• Ultra-High Frequency

By Application:

• Industrial

• Agriculture

• Retail And Wholesale

• Healthcare



