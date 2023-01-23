General Lighting Market Research | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- General Lighting Market Value and CAGR

The general lighting market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.98% between 2024 and 2029. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 50.7 billion. General lighting refers to the primary lighting used in space for general illumination purposes. It is typically provided by overhead lighting fixtures such as ceiling lights, pendant lights, chandeliers, and track lighting. The "general lighting market" refers to the market for these types of lighting products and solutions. There are a wide variety of general lighting products available on the market, including traditional incandescent bulbs, fluorescent lamps, and, more recently, LED (light-emitting diode) lights. These products are used in a variety of settings, including residential, commercial, and industrial buildings.



There are several factors that can drive growth in the general lighting market, including:

• Urbanization: As more people move into cities, the demand for lighting in residential, commercial, and public spaces is likely to increase.

• Economic development: As countries become wealthier, there is likely to be an increased demand for lighting products, as people are able to afford higher-quality and more energy-efficient options.

• Technological innovation: The development of new lighting technologies, such as LED lamps, can drive growth by offering more efficient and cost-effective alternatives to traditional lighting sources.



There are also risks that could potentially hinder growth in the general lighting market, including:

• Economic downturns: Economic recessions and slowdowns can lead to a decrease in demand for lighting products.

• Competition from other energy sources: The proliferation of alternative energy sources, such as solar power, could potentially reduce demand for traditional lighting sources.



General Lighting Market Key players

Some key investments that may be made by players in the general lighting market include Schneider Electric SE; Panasonic Corporation; Signify N.V.; Osram Licht AG; and Acuity Brands, Inc.



General Lighting Market Segmentations

By Product Type:

• Light Emitting Diode (LED)

• Compact Fluorescent Lamps (CFL)

• Linear Fluorescent Lamps (LFL)

• High Intensity Discharge (HID)

• Halogens

• Incandescent

By End User:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Outdoor

• Industrial

• Others



Table of content

1. General Lighting Market Executive Summary

2. Table of Contents

3. List of Figures

4. List of Tables

5. Report Structure

6. Introduction

6.1. Segmentation By Geography

6.2. Segmentation By Product Type

6.3. Segmentation By End-User

7. General Lighting Market Characteristics

7.1. Market Definition

7.2. Segmentation By Product Type

7.2.1. LED

7.2.2. CFL

7.2.3. LFL

7.2.4. HID

7.2.5. Halogens

7.2.6. Incandescent

7.3. Segmentation By End User

7.3.1. Residential

7.3.2. Commercial

7.3.3. Outdoor

7.3.4. Industrial

7.3.5. Others

Toc Continue………………………..



