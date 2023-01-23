Reciprocating Pumps Market Research | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reciprocating Pumps Market Value and CAGR

Positive displacement pumps that use a reciprocating motion to move fluid or gas through a system are known as reciprocating pumps. These pumps are widely used in a variety of applications such as oil and gas production, water and wastewater treatment, and industrial processes.

The global reciprocating pump market is expected to expand in the coming years as end-use industries such as oil and gas, water and wastewater treatment, and power generation increase demand. Factors such as rising renewable energy adoption and expanding infrastructure development in emerging economies are also propelling market growth.

The global reciprocating pump market is estimated to be worth USD 7.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to exceed USD 10.77 billion by 2028, growing at a 6.7% CAGR.

The market is divided into three sections: flow rate, application, end user and geography. By flow rate the market is classified into Up to 100 m3/h, 100-300 m3/h, 300-800 m3/h and Above 800 m3/h. By applications the market is divided into Food and Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care and Cosmetics, Others.

The market is also segmented geographically, with the Asia-Pacific region expected to dominate due to increased infrastructure development and increased adoption of renewable energy sources in countries such as China and India. The North American and European regions are also expected to make significant contributions to market growth.



Reciprocating Pumps Market Growth Drivers and Risks

Several factors are propelling the growth of the reciprocating pump market:

Increasing demand from end-use industries: End-use industries such as oil and gas, water and wastewater treatment, and power generation are driving market growth for reciprocating pumps.

Adoption of renewable energy sources: More and more people are using wind and solar power, which is driving the need for reciprocating pumps in power generation.

Developing countries like China and India are building more infrastructure, which is driving demand for reciprocating pumps in the construction, water and waste water treatment, and power generation industries.

Technological advancements: The creation of advanced reciprocating pumps with increased reliability and efficiency is what is driving market growth.

More oil and gas exploration and production: More exploration and production in the oil and gas industry is driving the need for reciprocating pumps.



Reciprocating Pumps Market Key players

The major players covered in the Reciprocating Pumps Market are: Xylem Inc., Flowserve Corporation, Grundfos, The Weir Group PLC, Alfa Laval AB, SPX Flow Inc., IDEX Corporation, LEWA GmbH



Reciprocating Pumps Market Segmentations

By Flow Rate Reciprocating Pumps Market has been segmented into:

• Up to 100 m3/h

• 100-300 m3/h

• 300-800 m3/h

• Above 800 m3/h

By Application Reciprocating Pumps Market has been segmented into:

• Food and Beverages

• Pharmaceutical

• Personal Care and Cosmetics

• Others

By End-User Reciprocating Pumps Market has been segmented into:

• Oil & Gas

• Chemical

• Water Treatment

• Pharmaceuticals

• Food & Beverage

• Others



