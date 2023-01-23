The Celebrity Dentist Who is Changing Lives by Doing Things Differently
We want to create a practice that’s synonymous with making the world a better place.”ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrity dentist Dr. Tyler Hales of Orange County’s Hales Parker Dentistry is pioneering the future of cosmetic dentistry by leveraging the latest technology, most advanced techniques, and key industry partnerships to transform lives one smile at a time. The trusted architect behind some of Hollywood’s most recognized grins, Dr. Hales spearheads one of Orange County’s premier dental practices alongside Doctors Lincoln Parker and Luke Facer. Together, they offer comprehensive cosmetic, general, and specialty care for the whole family with a distinctively progressive approach. Specializing in veneer smile makeovers, “cosmetic dentist to the stars” Dr. Hales sets himself apart with a signature personalized touch, overseeing every part of the process from start to finish to ensure the perfectly customized fit that radically enhances confidence - and changes lives for the better.
“We want to do more than build a successful business,” shares Dr. Hales. “We want to create a practice that’s synonymous with making the world a better place. When I witness a patient begin absolutely glowing with confidence as they see their new smile in the mirror for the first time, I know we’re doing just that.”
“I actually ENJOYED the experience of getting my veneers!” shares celebrity patient Slade Smiley. “Somehow Dr. Hales made going to the dentist fun again! I have never gotten more compliments on my smile in my 50 years, and it’s something I didn’t know I needed.”
Dr. Hales does cosmetic dentistry differently by coupling modern technology with a high-touch patient experience, leveraging a long-standing relationship with one of the nation’s best veneer ceramists to produce a truly unparalleled, customized result. Rather than rely solely on a 3D face scan to predict patient outcomes - a common practice for many cosmetic professionals - Dr. Hales takes the process one step further, including an in-person “test drive” complete with a try-on set of veneers to showcase the finished look.
This instant, in-person transformation, coupled with in-depth guidance from Dr. Hales, proves immensely helpful in setting patient expectations, empowering them to make a truly informed decision about a care plan that aligns with their individual goals and priorities. Dr. Hales then works closely with the practice’s very own top-rated ceramist, helping to create a personalized, perfected fit.
At just 35 years of age, Dr. Hales’ portfolio already boasts a wealth of experience, while his youthful perspective is an asset when it comes to modernizing an established field of cosmetic practice. The University of Southern California-trained D.D.S. earned his reputation assisting with the expansion of a successful Colorado Springs-based practice before returning home to make a name for himself on the West Coast. Today, the “Dr. Hales difference” is immediately tangible, marked by a compassionate and contemporary approach that goes the extra mile to ensure patient satisfaction through flawless results.
Hales Parker Dentistry was founded in 2013 by Dr. Lincoln Parker with a mission to create a positive, lasting impact on the lives of patients. The practice expanded in 2019 to include cosmetic specialist Dr. Tyler Hales and again in 2022 to incorporate general dentist Dr. Luke Facer. Together, they offer comprehensive cosmetic, general, and specialty care for the whole family with a distinctively progressive, compassionate approach. Combining the best of modern technological advancements with a signature high-touch patient experience managed with expert precision from start to finish, the Hales Parker team is committed to providing unparalleled results that can transform lives for the better.
