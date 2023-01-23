Submit Release
EMU Students Commemorate Denktaş

Student Clubs operating under the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Social and Cultural Activities Directorate attended the Commemoration Ceremony held at Nicosia Rauf Raif Denktaş Mausoleum on the 11th anniversary of the Founding President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Rauf Raif Denktaş’s passing. The event took place on 13 January, 2023.

EMU students who are members of UltrAslan EMU, Special Education Club, EMU Atatürk Ideology Club and Gastronomy Club attended along with the TRNC President Ersin Tatar, ministers and officials, commanders and the family of Denktaş and, commemorated late Founding President Denktaş with respect and longing.

Galatasaray Fan Club UltrAslan EMU prepared one of the banners it has prepared to commemorate social events and important figures throughout the year, in memory of the Founding President of the TRNC. The banner read Denktaş’s saying of “Turkish Cypriots are an Inseparable Part of Turkish Nation”. EMU students took a photo shoot accompanied by the banner, which also attracted attention from the Denktaş family. Students also took a photo with TRNC President Ersin Tatar.

