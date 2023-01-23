Machine To Machine Satellite Communications Market Research | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Machine To Machine Satellite Communications Market Value and CAGR

M2M is a technology that enables wired and wireless systems to communicate with one another. Companies can use this technology to transfer and control data in areas without broadband networks by using various M2M communication applications. M2M (machine to machine) satellite communication is important because it can reduce costs and work in any region. Satellite technology has a global reach and is highly scalable.

In 2022, the global satellite communication (SATCOM) market was estimated to be worth USD 27.65 billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.58% during the forecast period, from USD 29.45 billion in 2023 to USD 56.46 billion in 2028.

Machine To Machine Satellite Communications Market Growth Drivers and Risks

Several factors are driving the growth of the machine to machine (M2M) satellite communications market, including increased demand for reliable and secure communication networks, the expansion of internet of things (IoT) applications, and the increasing adoption of remote monitoring and control systems. Other factors driving the growth of the M2M satellite communications market include the growing use of satellite-based navigation and positioning systems, the growing demand for high-speed data transmission, and the growing use of satellite-based communication systems in disaster recovery and emergency situations.

There are also several risks that may impact the growth of the M2M satellite communications market. These risks include technological challenges, such as the limitations of current satellite communication technologies and the need for more advanced and reliable systems. There are also regulatory and policy risks, such as changes in government regulations and policies that may impact the deployment and use of M2M satellite communication systems. Finally, there are also economic risks, such as fluctuations in currency exchange rates and changes in market demand that may affect the adoption and growth of M2M satellite communication systems.



Machine To Machine Satellite Communications Market Keyplayers

ORBCOMM, Inmarsat, Iridium, Globalstar, Viasat, Teliasonera, Kore Telematics, Hughes Network Systems, Roger Communications, Orange are some of the major key players.



Machine To Machine Satellite Communications Market Segmentations

Segment by Type

• Satellite Telemetry

• VSAT

• AIS

Segment by Application

• Transportation

• Military

• Automotive

• Maritime

• Oil and Gas

• Energy and Utility

• Other



Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Machine-To-Machine Satellite Communications Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Satellite Telemetry

1.2.3 VSAT

1.2.4 AIS

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Machine-To-Machine Satellite Communications Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Transportation

1.3.3 Military

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Maritime

1.3.6 Oil and Gas

1.3.7 Energy and Utility

1.3.8 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Machine-To-Machine Satellite Communications Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Machine-To-Machine Satellite Communications Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Machine-To-Machine Satellite Communications Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Machine-To-Machine Satellite Communications Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Machine-To-Machine Satellite Communications Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Machine-To-Machine Satellite Communications Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Machine-To-Machine Satellite Communications Industry Trends

2.3.2 Machine-To-Machine Satellite Communications Market Drivers

2.3.3 Machine-To-Machine Satellite Communications Market Challenges

2.3.4 Machine-To-Machine Satellite Communications Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Machine-To-Machine Satellite Communications Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Machine-To-Machine Satellite Communications Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Machine-To-Machine Satellite Communications Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Machine-To-Machine Satellite Communications Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Machine-To-Machine Satellite Communications Revenue

3.4 Global Machine-To-Machine Satellite Communications Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Machine-To-Machine Satellite Communications Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Machine-To-Machine Satellite Communications Revenue in 2021

3.5 Machine-To-Machine Satellite Communications Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Machine-To-Machine Satellite Communications Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Machine-To-Machine Satellite Communications Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Machine-To-Machine Satellite Communications Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Machine-To-Machine Satellite Communications Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Machine-To-Machine Satellite Communications Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

5 Machine-To-Machine Satellite Communications Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Machine-To-Machine Satellite Communications Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Machine-To-Machine Satellite Communications Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

6 North America

6.1 North America Machine-To-Machine Satellite Communications Market Size (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Machine-To-Machine Satellite Communications Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

6.3 North America Machine-To-Machine Satellite Communications Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

6.4 United States

6.5 Canada

…TOC to be continued…



Follow Douglas Insights for More Industry Updates



Nimble Tech