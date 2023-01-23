Hospital Consumables Market Research | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hospital Consumables Market Value and CAGR

The global hospital consumables market is expected to reach around $232.4 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 7.8% between 2020 and 2025. Hospital consumables are products that are used on a regular basis in hospitals and other healthcare settings and are typically disposable.

Gloves, masks, gowns, syringes, bandages, and suture materials are examples of hospital consumables. Some of the key factors driving the growth of the hospital consumables market include the rising prevalence of various chronic diseases, an ageing population, and an increased demand for better healthcare services.

Hospital Consumables Market Growth Drivers and Risks

Several drivers are propelling the global hospital consumables market forward: Chronic disease prevalence is rising: The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease will drive demand for hospital supplies. Aging population: As the world's population ages, the demand for hospital consumables is expected to rise, as older people are more likely to require medical care.

There are several other risks that could have an impact on the growth of the hospital consumables market: Strict guidelines: The hospital consumables market is highly regulated, and strict regulations may pose a challenge to manufacturers as well as a barrier to market growth. Substitutes: The increasing availability of hospital consumable substitutes, such as reusable products, may pose a threat to the market.



Hospital Consumables Market Key players

McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen A.G., Terumo Medical Corp., Owens and Minor, Smith And Nephew, Inc., Cardinal Health, 3M, Baxter, Fresenius Medical Care , AG & Co. KGaA are some of the major key players.



Hospital Consumables Market Segmentations

By Product

• Disposable Medical Gloves

• IV Kits

• Medical Gauze & Tapes

• Disposable Syringes

• Others



Table of content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Global Hospital Consumables Market, by Region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Global Hospital Consumables Market, by Products, 2019-2027 (USD Billion))

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Hospital Consumables Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Hospital Consumables Market Dynamics

3.1. Hospital Consumables Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Increasing cases of chronic diseases

3.1.1.2. Increasing geriatric population

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.2.1. Delayed market supply of medical consumable products

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Increasing government investment in healthcare sector

Chapter 4. Global Hospital Consumables Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

4.5. Top investment opportunity

4.6. Top winning strategies

Chapter 5. Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

5.1.1. Assessment of the overall impact of COVID-19 on the industry

5.1.2. Pre COVID-19 and post COVID-19 market scenario

Chapter 6. Global Hospital Consumables Market, by Product

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Hospital Consumables Market by Product, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Hospital Consumables Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Hospital Consumables Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Disposable Medical Gloves

6.4.2. IV Kits

6.4.3. Medical Gauze & Tapes

6.4.4. Disposable Syringes

6.4.5. Others

…TOC to be continued…



