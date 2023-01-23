Functional Milk Replacers Market Research | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

Functional milk replacers are a type of feed designed to replace the dam's (mother's) milk in young mammals such as calves, pigs, and foals. They are frequently used when the dam cannot produce enough milk for her offspring or when the offspring is orphaned. Milk substitutes are nutritionally complete, containing a balanced blend of proteins, fats, carbohydrates, minerals, and vitamins. They are typically given to young animals in the form of a bottle or pail and can be made from a variety of ingredients, such as milk proteins, vegetable oils, and dried milk products.

Functional milk replacers have been found to have an impact on neonatal calves' performance, behavior health, and welfare, which is estimated to be a significant market driver during 2018-2025. The global milk replacer market was valued at USD 2.48 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to USD 3.25 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.15%.



Functional Milk Replacers Market Growth Drivers and Risks

A variety of drivers influence the functional milk replacer market, including: Increasing demand for animal protein: As the global population grows and incomes rise, so does the demand for functional milk replacers, which are used to feed young animals that will eventually be used for meat production. Technological advancements have enabled the production of functional milk replacers that are more similar to natural milk and more easily digestible by young animals. This has contributed to the growth of the market for these products.

The following are some risks to the growth of the functional milk replacer market: Other feed sources compete: Functional milk replacers face competition from other feed sources such as soy-based products and other plant-based protein sources. Raw material price volatility: The cost of raw materials used to make functional milk replacers, such as milk powder, can be subject to significant price fluctuations, affecting the profitability of these products.



Functional Milk Replacers Market Keyplayers

ADM, Cargill Incorporated, Bongrain Group, Viafield, Amore Proteines, Roquette Frères, Strauss Feeds, Trouw Nutrition GB, MAXCARE, Purina Animal Nutrition LLC, ProviCo Pty. Ltd are some of the major key players.



Functional Milk Replacers Market Segmentations

Segment by Type

• Powder

• Liquid

Segment by Application

• Hypermarket/Supermarket

• Specialty Store

• Convenience Store

• Online



