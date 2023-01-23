Polymer Cable Glands Market Research | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polymer Cable Glands Market Value and CAGR

Cable glands are devices used to secure the ends of electrical cables. The most common types of cable glands on the market are single compression, double compression, and flexible hose. Cable glands, which are made of metallic and non-metallic materials, protect sensitive electrical wiring. They provide insulation, earthing, bonding, and strain relief while protecting sensitive electrical wiring from contamination, dust, corrosion, moisture, and flammable gas.

Cable glands are now available in a variety of materials, types, and pressure ranges. It is widely used in the food and beverage processing industry, rail infrastructure, marine, and oil and gas industries due to its wear resistance, hardness, strength, and thermal conductivity, among other things. The cable glands market will grow at a CAGR of 7.46% between 2019 and 2031. As a result, the cable glands market would skyrocket to USD 3,712.96 million by 2031.



Polymer Cable Glands Market Growth Drivers and Risks

Here are some of the drivers that could propel the polymer cable glands market: As the demand for electrical equipment rises, so will the demand for cable glands to secure and terminate the cables. New applications and increased demand for polymer cable glands may result from advancements in cable gland design and materials. As renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power become more popular, demand for cable glands may rise because they are used in the electrical infrastructure for these systems.

There are also some threats to the growth of the polymer cable glands market. Some examples are: Increasing competition: The polymer cable glands market is extremely competitive, with numerous players vying for a piece of the pie. This fierce competition may limit the market's potential for growth. Changes in regulatory policies, such as changes to electrical equipment safety standards, may have an impact on demand for cable glands.

Polymer Cable Glands Market Key players

ABB, Eaton, R.Stahl AG, Warom Group, WISKA, CMP Products, HUMMEL AG are some of the major key players.



Polymer Cable Glands Market Segmentations

Segment by Type

• Outer Diameter <20mm

• Outer Diameter 20mm-50mm

• Outer Diameter >50mm

Segment by Application

• Oil and Gas

• Mining

• Construction

• Railway

• Chemical

• Aerospace

• Power and Energy

• Others



Table of content

1 Polymer Cable Glands Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Polymer Cable Glands

1.2 Polymer Cable Glands Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Polymer Cable Glands Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Outer Diameter <20mm

1.2.3 Outer Diameter 20mm-50mm

1.2.4 Outer Diameter >50mm

1.3 Polymer Cable Glands Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Polymer Cable Glands Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Oil and Gas

1.3.3 Mining

1.3.4 Construction

1.3.5 Railway

1.3.6 Chemical

1.3.7 Aerospace

1.3.8 Power and Energy

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Polymer Cable Glands Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Polymer Cable Glands Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Polymer Cable Glands Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Polymer Cable Glands Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Polymer Cable Glands Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Polymer Cable Glands Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Polymer Cable Glands Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.6 South Korea Polymer Cable Glands Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.7 Taiwan Polymer Cable Glands Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Polymer Cable Glands Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Polymer Cable Glands Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Polymer Cable Glands Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Polymer Cable Glands Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.5 Manufacturers Polymer Cable Glands Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Polymer Cable Glands Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Polymer Cable Glands Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Polymer Cable Glands Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production by Region

3.1 Global Production of Polymer Cable Glands Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Polymer Cable Glands Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Polymer Cable Glands Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.4 North America Polymer Cable Glands Production

3.4.1 North America Polymer Cable Glands Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.4.2 North America Polymer Cable Glands Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.5 Europe Polymer Cable Glands Production

3.5.1 Europe Polymer Cable Glands Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Europe Polymer Cable Glands Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.6 China Polymer Cable Glands Production

3.6.1 China Polymer Cable Glands Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.6.2 China Polymer Cable Glands Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.7 Japan Polymer Cable Glands Production

3.7.1 Japan Polymer Cable Glands Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.7.2 Japan Polymer Cable Glands Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.8 South Korea Polymer Cable Glands Production

3.8.1 South Korea Polymer Cable Glands Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.8.2 South Korea Polymer Cable Glands Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.9 Taiwan Polymer Cable Glands Production

3.9.1 Taiwan Polymer Cable Glands Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.9.2 Taiwan Polymer Cable Glands Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

4 Global Polymer Cable Glands Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Polymer Cable Glands Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Polymer Cable Glands Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Polymer Cable Glands Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Polymer Cable Glands Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Polymer Cable Glands Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Polymer Cable Glands Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 China Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Polymer Cable Glands Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Segment by Type

5.1 Global Polymer Cable Glands Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Polymer Cable Glands Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.3 Global Polymer Cable Glands Price by Type (2017-2022)

6 Segment by Application

6.1 Global Polymer Cable Glands Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.2 Global Polymer Cable Glands Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.3 Global Polymer Cable Glands Price by Application (2017-2022)

…TOC to be continued…



