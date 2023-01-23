Plush Throw Blanket Market Research | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plush Throw Blanket Market Value and CAGR

Throw blankets, also known as decorative blankets, are small, lightweight blankets used for warmth or decoration. They are typically made of soft, plush materials such as fleece, wool, or synthetic fibers and are intended to be draped over furniture or used as a sleeping or lounging cover.

A 'plush' blanket is defined as one with rich fabric and a long, soft nap. The raised nature of a plush blanket creates a layer of air between you and the blanket's core fabric. Your body heat travels between the layers of soft fibers while you sleep, assisting in the maintenance of your core body temperature. Plush blankets are available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, and king sizes. The plush blanket market is expected to be worth $418.5 million in 2022 and grow at a CAGR of more than 5.6% through 2029.



Plush Throw Blanket Market Growth Drivers and Risks

There are several factors that can drive growth in the plush throw blanket market: Increasing demand for home comfort products: As people spend more time at home, they may be more likely to buy products that enhance their comfort and relaxation, such as plush throw blankets. Increasing disposable income: People may be more likely to splurge on luxury items such as plush throw blankets as disposable incomes rise. Online shopping is becoming increasingly popular: The rise of e-commerce has made it easier for consumers to buy plush throw blankets online, which could drive market growth.

There are also a number of risks that could potentially hinder the growth of the plush throw blanket market: Economic downturns: A recession or economic downturn could lead to reduced consumer spending on non-essential items such as plush throw blankets. Competition from cheaper alternatives: Plush throw blankets may face competition from cheaper, lower-quality alternatives, which could limit their market growth.



Plush Throw Blanket Market Key players

L.L.Bean Inc., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., American Blanket Company., Sunbeam Products, Inc., Home Depot Product Authority, LLC., Bare Home, Utopia Deals, FleecePro, Plush Addict, Shannon Fabrics Inc. Robert Kaufman Fabrics are some of the major key players.



Plush Throw Blanket Market Segmentations

Segment by Type

• Wool Blanket

• Down Blanket

• Fleece Blanket

• Others

Segment by Application

• Residential

• Commercial



Table of content

1 Plush Throw Blanket Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Plush Throw Blanket

1.2 Plush Throw Blanket Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Plush Throw Blanket Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)

1.2.2 Wool Blanket

1.2.3 Down Blanket

1.2.4 Fleece Blanket

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Plush Throw Blanket Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Plush Throw Blanket Sales Comparison by Application: (2022-2028)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Global Plush Throw Blanket Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Plush Throw Blanket Revenue 2017-2028

1.4.2 Global Plush Throw Blanket Sales 2017-2028

1.4.3 Plush Throw Blanket Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

2 Plush Throw Blanket Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Plush Throw Blanket Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Plush Throw Blanket Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Plush Throw Blanket Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.4 Manufacturers Plush Throw Blanket Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Plush Throw Blanket Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Plush Throw Blanket Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Plush Throw Blanket Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Plush Throw Blanket Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Plush Throw Blanket Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Plush Throw Blanket Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2017-2022

3.2 Global Plush Throw Blanket Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2017-2022

3.3 North America Plush Throw Blanket Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Plush Throw Blanket Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Plush Throw Blanket Revenue by Country

3.3.3 United States

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Plush Throw Blanket Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Plush Throw Blanket Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Plush Throw Blanket Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Plush Throw Blanket Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Plush Throw Blanket Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Plush Throw Blanket Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 China Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.6 Latin America Plush Throw Blanket Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Plush Throw Blanket Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Plush Throw Blanket Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Plush Throw Blanket Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Plush Throw Blanket Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Plush Throw Blanket Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Plush Throw Blanket Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Plush Throw Blanket Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Plush Throw Blanket Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

4.3 Global Plush Throw Blanket Price by Type (2017-2022)

5 Global Plush Throw Blanket Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Plush Throw Blanket Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Plush Throw Blanket Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

5.3 Global Plush Throw Blanket Price by Application (2017-2022)

…TOC to be continued…



