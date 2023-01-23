Speech To Text API Market Research | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Speech To Text API Market Value and CAGR

The global speech-to-text API market size was valued at USD 2.32 billion in 2023 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) exceeding 15.3% from 2023 to 2031.

In the speech-to-text API market, it is anticipated that artificial intelligence (AI) will play a significant role in enabling better user experiences and reducing the workload of human employees through speech recognition and transcription. The need for efficient speech recognition and transcription software has driven the adoption of the speech-to-text API market. As we move into the next decade, speech-to-text (STT) will continue to become more popular. This technology allows users to interface with digital devices by pressing a button and having the software translate what is being said into text.



Speech To Text API Market Keyplayers

Some of the key investments by the players in this market are as follows: VoiceBase (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), AWS (US), IBM (US), Verint (US), Baidu (China), Twilio (US), Speechmatics (UK), and VoiceCloud (US).



Speech To Text API Market Segmentations

By Component:

• Software

• Services

By Application:

• Risk and Compliance Management

• Fraud Detection and Prevention

• Customer Management

• Content Transcription

• Contact Center Management

• Subtitle Generation

• Other Applications



Check out the detailed TOC, Tables, and Figures with Charts for exclusive data, information, vital statistics, trends, and competitive landscape details



Table of content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Global Speech-to-text API Market, by Region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Global Speech-to-text API Market, by Component, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Global Speech-to-text API Market, by Application, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Speech-to-text API Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Speech-to-text API Market Dynamics

3.1. Speech-to-text API Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Rising need for voice-based devices coupled with the proliferation of smartphones

3.1.1.2. Increasing usability of speech and voice technology for transcription

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.2.1. Transcribing audio from multi-channels

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Innovation in speech-to-text solutions for temporarily and permanently disabled students

Chapter 4. Global Speech-to-text API Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

4.5. Top investment opportunity

4.6. Top winning strategies

Chapter 5. Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

5.1.1. Assessment of the overall impact of COVID-19 on the industry

5.1.2. Pre COVID-19 and post COVID-19 market scenario

Chapter 6. Global Speech-to-text API Market, by Component

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Speech-to-text API Market by Component, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Speech-to-text API Market Estimates & Forecasts by Component, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Speech-to-text API Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Software

6.4.2. Services

Chapter 7. Global Speech-to-text API Market, by Application

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Speech-to-text API Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Speech-to-text API Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Speech-to-text API Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Risk and Compliance Management

7.4.2. Fraud Detection and Prevention

7.4.3. Customer Management

7.4.4. Content Transcription

7.4.5. Contact Center Management

7.4.6. Subtitle Generation

7.4.7. Other Applications

Toc Continue………………………..



