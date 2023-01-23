Next Generation Assault Rifles Market Research | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next Generation Assault Rifles Market Value and CAGR

The global automatic weapons market size was $8.44 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $15.04 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.84% during the forecast period.

Demand for assault rifles is expected to rise as military use of assault rifles grows in countries around the world. Assault rifles have been around for quite some time and have seen a resurgence in popularity over the past few years. This is due in part to the current political climate and the desire for citizens to be able to protect themselves. But what are assault rifles, exactly? In this article, you will learn all of this and more. So read on to get a better understanding of this important market niche.



Next Generation Assault Rifles Market Growth Drivers and Risks

Next-generation assault rifles are a growth driver for the market. Demand for advanced military equipment is increasing: As countries around the world continue to modernize their military forces, there is a growing demand for advanced assault rifles with superior firepower, accuracy, and range. Technological advancements: The development of new technologies such as advanced materials, sensors, and electronics has enabled the development of next-generation assault rifles that are lighter, more accurate, and have more firepower than previous models.

The following are the threats to the market growth of next-generation assault rifles: Reduced defense spending: Reduced government defense spending can limit funds available for purchasing new weapons systems, slowing market growth. Increased regulations on the sale and use of assault rifles may make it more difficult for manufacturers and sellers to operate, limiting market growth. Negative public perception: Assault rifles' negative public perception can be a risk to market growth, as calls for stricter gun control laws and regulations can lead to decreased sales and production.



Next Generation Assault Rifles Market Keyplayers

Some of the key players in the next-generation assault rifle market are Springfield, Beretta Holding S.p.A., Colt’s Manufacturing Company LLC, Bushmaster, DPMS, Inc., FN Herstal, DS Arms, Israel Weapon Industries, Heckler & Koch, Kel-Tec, and CNC Industries Inc.



Next Generation Assault Rifles Market Segmentations

By Technology:

• Semi-automatic

• Automatic

By Calibre:

• 5.45 mm

• 5.56 mm

• 7.62 mm



Table of content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Global Next-generation Assault Rifles Market, by Region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Global Next-generation Assault Rifles Market, by Technology, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Global Next-generation Assault Rifles Market, by Calibre, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Next-generation Assault Rifles Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Next-generation Assault Rifles Market Dynamics

3.1. Next-generation Assault Rifles Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Surge in armed violence and terrorism

3.1.1.2. Rising investment in research and development of defence equipment

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.2.1. Indiscriminate usage of assault rifles

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Trending design of small arms

Chapter 4. Global Next-generation Assault Rifles Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

4.5. Top investment opportunity

4.6. Top winning strategies

Chapter 5. Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

5.1.1. Assessment of the overall impact of COVID-19 on the industry

5.1.2. Pre COVID-19 and post COVID-19 market scenario

Chapter 6. Global Next-generation Assault Rifles Market, by Technology

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Next-generation Assault Rifles Market by Technology, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Next-generation Assault Rifles Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Next-generation Assault Rifles Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Semi-automatic

6.4.2. Automatic.

Toc Continue………………………..



