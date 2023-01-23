SNACK INDUSTRY INNOVATOR SNAX-SATIONAL BRANDS DEBUTS “CEREAL POP” WITH EXCITING FLAVOR FRUITY PEBBLES® AT SAM’S CLUB

Cereal Pop made with FRUITY PEBBLES® cereal

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SNAX-Sational Brands’ premiere popcorn brand, inclusive of Cookie Pop and Candy Pop, to officially expand its portfolio offerings and further innovate the snacking aisle with Cereal Pop, their newest debut featuring America’s favorite go-to breakfast treat, exclusively first at Sam’s Club nationwide in a 20oz Club Size bag as of January 19, 2023, National Popcorn Day with a full roll out for February 2023.

Cereal Pop popcorn made with FRUITY PEBBLES® cereal is finally introduced for 2023 as the highly anticipated brand expansion joining the ranks with Cookie Pop and Candy Pop. SNAX-Sational Brands spent the last year developing their new category expansion, aligning with the reigning cereal industry pioneer to bring a new level of excitement and flavor variety to their popcorn offerings.

After creating much buzz at the January 2023 Winter Fancy Foods Show in Las Vegas, Cereal Pop made with FRUITY PEBBLES® cereal hits shelves officially this past week with its first premiere rollout at Sam’s Club retailers nationwide and premiere on Sam’s Club e-commerce website on February 20, 2023.

“This new Cereal Pop brand extension is truly going to ‘wow’ consumers of all ages. We are so excited to roll out Cereal Pop popcorn made with FRUITY PEBBLES® cereal to our trusted partner Sam’s Club timed to National Snacking Month and to kick off the new year. We have worked so hard to perfect this new popcorn variety which features the signature cereal flavors’ authentic pieces and taste profile, on our signature popcorn. The taste is absolutely delicious, exploding with POST Brands’ much loved FRUITY PEBBLES® cereal. This is an evolutionary moment for our brand and we are excited and appreciative to be launching first with Sam’s Club, a long time brand advocate.” - Jerry Bello, CEO, SNAX-Sational Brands Group

Just in time for National Snack Month this February, and timed to National Popcorn Day on January 19, 2023, Cereal Pop made with FRUITY PEBBLES®, its first flavor edition, is available to consumers nationwide, first only in stores at Sam’s Club nationwide, then online. Following Sam’s Club 20oz limited edition release, retailing at $6.98, the brand will roll out further retail expansions and their proprietary e-commerce store in a 5.25 oz bag.

SNAX-Sational Brands’ established premiere power duo Cookie Pop and Candy Pop, continues to be the innovative popcorn snacking leader combining everyone’s favorite things; ready-to-eat popcorn featuring America’s cookie and candy favorites, yielding the perfect, must-have snack creation, and now, adding Cereal Pop to their portfolio. The better-for-you-snack is made 100% in the U.S. with non-GMO corn, is low in sodium and only 150 calories per serving. The popular, low-calorie, cookie or candy-coated line was named a “Top 20 Snack” by Buzzfeed and continues to garner attention amongst consumers, media and celebrities, from Cardi B. to Lance Bass to Lil Jon to Victoria Justice to Mario Lopez to Kevin Hart to Lucy Hale.

Additionally, as part of the brands ongoing “Snackgiving” year round initiative, a portion of proceeds from all sales of SNAX-Sational Brands varieties, inclusive of all Cereal Pop bag sales, will continue to benefit the Ryan Seacrest Foundation and their Children’s Hospitals nationwide, inclusive of the all new Seacrest Studios opening in newly added cities nationally for 2023. The Seacrest Studios makes it possible for children and teens to get behind the camera and mic to develop, star and interact in original TV and radio programming during their hospital stays, as well as providing entertainment to families and patients of the Children’s Hospitals for care.

ABOUT CEREAL POP

SNAX-Sational Brands Group premiere popcorn brand has introduced its newest portfolio expansion with the addition of Cereal Pop. With its February 2023 debut, it will join sister brands Cookie Pop and Candy Pop as America’s #1 popcorn treat, featuring flavors Cereal Pop made with FRUITY PEBBLES® and Cereal Pop made with COCOA PEBBLES®. Parent company POST® Brands are the leader in the breakfast cereal industry as a sweet & fruity pioneer, combining delicious signature dessert flavors on cereal, and now, offering this proprietary treat on popcorn - low-sodium, non-GMO corn - at only 150 calories per serving. With their retail partner Sam’s Club for the first official introduction of Cereal Pop FRUITY PEBBLES® the brand will debut their latest licensed varieties in this new popcorn category. Follow @CookiePop_CandyPop #CerealPop on Instagram and TikTok for news and updates, and visit the brand’s all new website inclusive of their e-commerce shop online at www.cookiepopcandypop.com

ABOUT COOKIE POP AND CANDY POP

SNAX-Sational Brands Group premiere popcorn brands, Cookie Pop and Candy Pop, are composed of the popular Cookie Pop and Candy Pop varieties. Since its debut, it has become America’s #1 popcorn brand, featuring flavors such as Cookie Pop with OREO®, Cookie Pop made with CHIPS AHOY!®, Candy Pop made with TWIX®, Candy Pop made with SNICKERS®, Candy Pop made with M&M’s® Minis, Candy Pop made with Peanut M&M’s®, and their latest flavors, Cookie Pop made with NUTTER BUTTER® and Candy Pop made with SOUR PATCH KIDS®. They are the leader in the industry as a sweet & savory pioneer, combining delicious signature candy flavors and cookie coatings with low-sodium, non-GMO corn, at only 150 calories per serving. The combination has become the go-to snacking item at both Hollywood premieres and at-home movie watching. With retail partners such as Sam’s Club, Walmart, Hy-Vee, Costco, Kroger, Food4Less, Five Below, and Stater Bros., the brand continues to debut their latest licensed varieties. Follow @CookiePop_CandyPop #CookiePop #CandyPop on social media for news and updates, and visit the brand’s all new website inclusive of their e-commerce shop online at www.cookiepopcandypop.com

