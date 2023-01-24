Biiibo, a Toronto Based Construction Tech Startup Appoints Luis Saffie as Chief Technology Officer

Biiibo Logo

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biiibo Inc., a Toronto-based digital construction supply marketplace, is pleased to announce the appointment of Luis Saffie as the company’s Chief Technology Officer.

Saffie brings a wealth of experience in technology and leadership to the company, with a strong background in construction technology, marketplaces and last-mile delivery. He has previously held leadership positions at Amazon, Wealthsimple and HomeStars. In his past experience, Luis led one of Amazon Fulfillment Technologies organizations, managing multiple teams’ technology roadmaps. He also led Homestars.com’s transformation to a marketplace and helped take the company to an acquisition by HomeAdvisor. In his new role at Biiibo, Saffie will be responsible for overseeing the company's technology strategy and driving innovation as the company continues to expand its product offering and geographic reach.

"We are thrilled to have Luis join our team as CTO," said Roger Sabat, Founder & CEO at Biiibo Inc. "His expertise in construction technology and marketplaces will be invaluable to our team as we continue to grow and expand our product offering.”

Saffie added, “I am super excited to be working in construction technologies again and look forward to putting my experience in the field and last mile network to good use. I believe that Biiibo has tremendous potential as it solves and optimizes the material provisioning process and last mile delivery at scale.”

WHAT BIIIBO OFFERS:

Extensive Material Catalog: Biiibo’s catalog offers customers thousands of products from the best brands in construction supplies.

Pro Membership Benefits: BiiiboPro members enjoy an unlimited number of free same-day deliveries, preferred pricing on materials, extended 60 day return windows, and access to exclusive offers.

A User-Friendly App and Website: Biiibo's website and mobile apps make it easy for contractors and homeowners to procure and order all the supplies they need.

On-Demand Delivery: Customers can choose between convenient delivery options like scheduled, same-day, or express two-hour delivery.