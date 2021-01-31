TORONTO BASED CONSTRUCTION TECH STARTUP EXPANDS TO VANCOUVER

Biiibo Logo

Biiibo Inc. delivers construction materials to your job site within two hours with the click of a button.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biiibo Inc., a Toronto-based digital construction marketplace, is expanding to the Vancouver metropolitan area.

Biiibo launched its digital platform in early 2020 and has helped thousands of customers in the Greater Toronto Area source construction materials on demand. Through their e-commerce platform, Biiibo improves efficiencies in the construction supply chain for homeowners, builders, contractors, and retailers.

As of Feb 1st, Biiibo is excited to expand to the Vancouver metropolitan area.

WHAT BIIIBO OFFERS:

On-Demand Delivery

Customers can choose between delivery options like scheduled, same-day, or express two-hour delivery.

A User-Friendly App and Website

With Biiibo, contractors and individuals can order any material they need from lumber, flooring, drywall to trim and doors.

Pro Membership Benefits

BiiiboPro members will enjoy an unlimited number of free same-day deliveries, 50% off 2-hour express deliveries, accounting reports, and exclusive offers.

“We’re excited to be bringing our marketplace and services to Vancouver this year,” said Roger Sabat, Biiibo Founder and CEO. “Customers in the Vancouver Metropolitan Area can now rely on Biiibo to procure their construction materials and have them delivered on demand. We are confident that our technology will enhance the customer experience and improve supply chain logistics.”

Interview Opportunities Available with Biiibo Founder & CEO Roger Sabat