Sunstone Welders to hold largest permanent jewelry expo in the United States

PAYSON, UT, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- In support of permanent jewelry (PJ) artists everywhere, Sunstone Welders is currently organizing the only conference dedicated to educating and emboldening permanent jewelry artists—Permanent Jewelry Expo (PJX). PJX is scheduled for May 30 – June 1 at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas. PJX will provide the largest educational and networking event in the world specifically for permanent jewelry artists. An official advisory committee, comprised of permanent jewelry business owners and artists, is providing guidance on educational topics and vendor contacts. More information can be found at www.pjexpo.org “PJX is creating a great deal of excitement in the market,” said Jonathan Young, CEO at Sunstone Welders. “It’s the only event of its kind, providing a 360-degree offering in education, an invaluable opportunity to network with other key players in the market, and the chance to create relationships with important suppliers of chain, links, charms, findings, tools, services, and welders. For people serious about permanent jewelry, PJX is a must.”Interest in permanent jewelry continues to grow month after month with some statistics showing a growth rate of more than 923% over the past year based on Internet search rates. Sunstone Welders is the leading manufacturer of Orion permanent jewelry welders—necessary technology for permanent jewelry artists to provide the beautiful permanent jewelry people desire in a safe and professional manner.Sunstone provides everything PJ artists need to start a PJ business or add to their current business. For a small investment of about $2,500 to $4,000 that includes an Orion mPulse welder, all tools, and training, artists can potentially make a five- to six-figure revenue stream. Permanent Jewelry makes a great business or side-hustle for women entrepreneurs. Artists can also access an assortment of precious metal chains from Sunstone to use in their new business.Additionally, Sunstone will be showcasing local PJ artists in different locations across the United States and providing other marketing support to help artists start and grow their PJ business.“The permanent jewelry consumer is attracted by the experience permanent jewelry provides,” said Young. “When consumers see what permanent jewelry is, what it can represent, everyone wants one. Consumers must see it and understand permanent jewelry first. By showcasing local artists, Sunstone is helping to create demand in the market.”Sunstone’s current offering of Orion pulse arc welders are the best and safest welders for permanent jewelry. “The Orion mPulse is selling off the shelf and we’re hustling to keep up with demand,” says Young. “It’s close to the perfect solution for permanently closing fine chain. We are driven by the desire to provide an exceptional welding experience for permanent jewelry artists and plan to showcase that at PJX.”About Sunstone EngineeringSunstone Engineering LLC is a micro welding expert and designs, engineers, and manufactures high-tech micro welding and engraving solutions for many different industries, including the world’s bestselling permanent jewelry Orion welders. The Sunstone product line includes laser, pulse arc, capacitive discharge, AC, linear DC, HF inverter, and hot bar reflow welding systems that are used in a variety of research and manufacturing fields and industries. Sunstone welders are used by Apple, NASA, MIT, GE, HP, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, multiple government and military agencies, and thousands of permanent jewelry artists. For more information visit www.sunstonewelders.com or call 801-658-0015.

