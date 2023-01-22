Exclusive speaker interview with Yaniv Erlich, CEO, Eleven Therapeutics released ahead of the RNA Therapeutics Conferenc

SAE Media Group reports: Just 2 weeks away for the anticipated RNA Therapeutics conference in London.

LONDON, UK, January 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With just two weeks remaining until SAE Media Group’s 14th Annual RNA Therapeutics Conference convenes on 8 – 9 February 2023, interested attendees are being encouraged to register to secure their place.

Featuring over 20 engaging presentations from senior experts, including 3 spotlight sessions on leading advances of RNA developments and 2 cutting edge panel discussions.

Ahead of the 14th Annual RNA Therapeutics conference, SAE Media Group caught up with

Dr. Yaniv Erlich, CEO, Eleven Therapeutics, for an exclusive speaker interview to discuss the

key challenges and developments within the RNA Therapeutics field. See below an excerpt of the speaker interview:

The RNA Therapeutics market has continued to mature over recent years, what key differences have you noticed in the last year regarding significant developments?

RNA therapeutics has changed from a fringe domain to be mainstream, almost a household term, thanks for the covid19 vaccines

What do you see as the greatest challenge for you to overcome personally in the RNA field at the moment?

Two challenges: (a) getting therapeutics with a long duration of effect (b) targeted delivery

What are your thoughts on mRNA regulatory successes and AI as key drivers, how do they impact the industry and how are they currently impacting your role?

We are highly excited about the opportunities that are ushered in by AI to understand the

structure activity relationship of chemical modifications and genetic elements to RNA

molecules and changing their activity levels.

Dr. Yaniv Erlich will be presenting on day one of the RNA Therapeutics conference on

‘‘Optimizing RNAi Applications Through Novel AI Technologies’’ which covers:

• Utilising massively parallel combinatorial searches and AI algorithms to unleash the full power of RNAi

• Reviewing the structure-activity relationship (SAR) of RNAi molecules to enhance drug safety and efficacy

• Developing the next generation of RNAi therapeutics to silence the disease-causing genes

