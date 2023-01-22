Submit Release
News Search

There were 241 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,395 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans - LSA / Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A2000343

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jordan Peterson                            

STATION: St. Albans                     

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 1/20/23 between 0800 and 0900 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bakersfield Fire Department

VIOLATION: LSA

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                            

 

VICTIM: Bakersfield Fire Department

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 1/22/23 Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks were notified of an incident involving a truck crashing into the Bakersfield Fire Department and leaving the scene. This incident reportedly occurred on 1/20/23.

 

Video footage of the incident was obtained. Attached to this release is a still image of the suspect vehicle. Anyone who witnessed or has information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.

You just read:

St. Albans - LSA / Request for Information

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.