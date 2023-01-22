St. Albans - LSA / Request for Information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2000343
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jordan Peterson
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 1/20/23 between 0800 and 0900 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bakersfield Fire Department
VIOLATION: LSA
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Bakersfield Fire Department
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 1/22/23 Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks were notified of an incident involving a truck crashing into the Bakersfield Fire Department and leaving the scene. This incident reportedly occurred on 1/20/23.
Video footage of the incident was obtained. Attached to this release is a still image of the suspect vehicle. Anyone who witnessed or has information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.