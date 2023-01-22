Submit Release
Recruiting for Good Celebrates 6 Girls Who Wrote The Sweetest Ice Cream Reviews

“On January 21st, 2023 6 Sweet Girls (‘Awmangirl12345,’ ‘Lil’ Pup,’ ‘Mant Mant,’ ‘Moo Goes the Cow,’ ‘Random Letters,’ and ‘Um’) reviewed Sweet Rose Creamery’s Ice Cream!”

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good created and sponsors Seriously The Sweetest Gig Ever for Talented Kids www.iReviewIceCream

Recruiting for Good helps companies find and hire talented professionals for sweet jobs and generates proceeds to make a positive impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood #partyforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good sponsored the sweetest ice cream party at Sweet Rose Creamery in Santa Monica. Six girls wrote sweet ice cream reviews.

Tali...Thank You for inspiring your mom community and making a positive impact in Girls' Lives!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a forward thinking staffing agency in LA delivering companies sweet employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

It's Another Sweet Day in LA, Recruiting for Good sponsored a sweet party to celebrate two talented girls' creative writing achievement (Lil' Pup, and Moo Goes the Cow). And they invited their friends. Together, they tasted LA's Best Ice Cream and wrote sweet reviews (www.iReviewIceCream.com).

According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good “On January 21st, 2023; Six Sweet Girls (‘Awmangirl12345,’ ‘Lil’ Pup,’ ‘Mant Mant,’ ‘Moo Goes the Cow,’ ‘Random Letters,’ and ‘Um’) reviewed Sweet Rose Creamery’s Ice Cream!””

About

To celebrate 25 years in business, Recruiting for Good is launching The Recruiting Co+Op to generate proceeds on behalf of members who successfully participate in our referral program. To learn more visit www.TheRecruitingCo-Op.com.

Mom want to save money on Summer Camp, Sunday School, and Travel? Join Sweet Moms Club; moms help moms by participating in the Recruiting Co-Op together to make a positive in their life. www.SweetMomsClub.com

Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And R4G generates proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com

Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood

Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life.

Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for GOOD!"

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
Recruiting for Good Celebrates 6 Girls Who Wrote The Sweetest Ice Cream Reviews

