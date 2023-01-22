Recruiting for Good Celebrates 6 Girls Who Wrote The Sweetest Ice Cream Reviews
“On January 21st, 2023 6 Sweet Girls (‘Awmangirl12345,’ ‘Lil’ Pup,’ ‘Mant Mant,’ ‘Moo Goes the Cow,’ ‘Random Letters,’ and ‘Um’) reviewed Sweet Rose Creamery’s Ice Cream!”
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good created and sponsors Seriously The Sweetest Gig Ever for Talented Kids www.iReviewIceCream
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good sponsored the sweetest ice cream party at Sweet Rose Creamery in Santa Monica. Six girls wrote sweet ice cream reviews.
It's Another Sweet Day in LA, Recruiting for Good sponsored a sweet party to celebrate two talented girls' creative writing achievement (Lil' Pup, and Moo Goes the Cow). And they invited their friends. Together, they tasted LA's Best Ice Cream and wrote sweet reviews (www.iReviewIceCream.com).
About
To celebrate 25 years in business, Recruiting for Good is launching The Recruiting Co+Op to generate proceeds on behalf of members who successfully participate in our referral program. To learn more visit www.TheRecruitingCo-Op.com.
Mom want to save money on Summer Camp, Sunday School, and Travel? Join Sweet Moms Club; moms help moms by participating in the Recruiting Co-Op together to make a positive in their life. www.SweetMomsClub.com
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And R4G generates proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life.
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for GOOD!"
