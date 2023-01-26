Two Fellows advance meta-leadership and transcend silos at The American College of Healthcare Trustees

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American College of Healthcare Trustees furthers its efforts to transcend silos by adding two Fellows in the business of building maintenance. Robert F. Gail is President of Allied Building Maintenance, Inc. In 2009, Bob started Allied Building Maintenance, Inc. with a focus of performing general contracting duties, building maintenance tasks, and service contracts. Currently, Allied oversees 80+ facilities in the Chicagoland, NW Indiana, and SE Wisconsin areas and has completed thousands of projects for some of the most recognized medical companies in the world. In addition to Allied’s extensive list of services, the emergence of COVID-19 stimulated Allied to introduce its Air Purification Division which focuses on solutions for any residential, commercial, or industrial application. Allied is a certified distributor and installer of Aerus products. Interested parties can request more information here.

Anthony Navarro is Vice President of Allied Building Maintenance, Inc. Tony is a graduate of Northern Illinois University. Tony’s breadth of experience includes development, construction, marketing, and business management. Today, as V.P. of Business Development for Allied Building Maintenance, his focus is on maintaining and upgrading medical facilities with an emphasis on clean air and surface/water purification. Allied Building Maintenance is a certified distributor/installer of Aerus ActivePure air, surface, and water purification systems.

A core value of the American College of Healthcare Trustees is encouraging meta-leadership and the breaking down of silos to improve healthcare delivery on behalf of patients. According to OpenAI meta-leadership “is a leadership model that encourages employees to think creatively and work together to achieve the organization’s goals. It also recognizes that different individuals have different skills and perspectives that can be used to create a successful organization”. The American College of Healthcare Trustees encourages this among our Fellows, Board Members, and management team.

The Environment of Care and Life Safety chapters of one of the major deeming agencies has more regulations than any other chapter, reflective of the increased complexity of keeping ones' patients and staff safe, not to mention keeping ones facility accredited. That's why we are so pleased to have Bob and Tony to contribute to the discourse. Their company, Allied Building Maintenance, called to our attention a new and exciting study by Aerus ActivePure that announced in January the publication of their study on Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), surface microbial burden and Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs). The study results show total elimination of health onset MRSA and 98% decrease of MRSA surface burden during the trial period. This is of major interest to our Fellows since elimination of healthcare acquired infection is a major responsibility of Boards of Directors, Administrators, doctors and nurses, housekeepers, and other associates.

ActivePure targets pathogens on surfaces and in the air, including viruses, bacteria, mold, mildew, VOCs, and other harmful contaminants.

About

The mission of the American College of Healthcare Trustees is to improve the quality of governance, leadership, and decision making in healthcare. Fellows (synonymous with Members) consist of present and future board members as well as many other leaders including Physicians, nurses, other executives, consultants, business people, entrepreneurs, scientists and inventors, and serious laypeople seeking to improve the patient experience.. We provide tools to help them advance their knowledge, skills, and abilities. The networking opportunities are priceless. We help entrepreneurs increase their brand awareness. We actively make introductions that help our Fellows and we help each other solve problems. We have an evolving badge system that allows people to establish their bona fides as a health care leader, consistent with the micro credentialing trend for knowledge workers.

Join here

