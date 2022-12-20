Dr. Ricardo Correa of the Cleveland Clinic winner of the “2022 Healthcare Leader of the Year Awards”.
The American College of Healthcare Trustees awards Dr. Ricardo Correa in the category of "Program Director"
“Dr. Correa has a deep passion for medical education and is one of the most outstanding endocrinologist/internal medicine physicians that I have met,” said Dr. David Levien”HOULTON, MAINE, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, the American College of Healthcare Trustees (ACHT) went through submissions to their annual Healthcare Leader of the Year Award series in the categories of Inventor, Physician Leader, Healthcare Board Leader, Healthcare Executive Leader, Patient Advocate, and Program Director.
Dr. Ricardo Correa of the Cleveland Clinic has been chosen as a winner of the “2022 Healthcare Leader of the Year Awards” in the "Program Director" category. The American College of Healthcare Trustees Healthcare Leader of the Year Awards were created to recognize individuals in the healthcare industry who are truly making healthcare better for everyone involved.
“Dr. Correa has a deep passion for medical education and is one of the most outstanding endocrinologist/internal medicine physicians that I have met,” said Dr. David Levien, MD, President and CEO of the American College of Healthcare Trustees.
Winners of this prestigious award will be recognized at the American College of Healthcare Leaders' annual 2-day Conference at Daytona State College, May 19-20, 2023. The conference theme is The Fourth Industrial Revolution in Healthcare including VR/AR, web3, use of the metaverse, and genomics. Keynote speakers will present ways to utilize these emerging technologies to improve patient care, provide healthcare in underserved communities, and improve the overall governance and ethics in healthcare worldwide.
The American College of Healthcare Trustees is a professional association dedicated to promoting good governance and leadership in the healthcare sector by providing continuing education, resources, and networking to help healthcare leaders and trustees govern more effectively.
