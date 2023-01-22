Global Military Robots and Autonomous Systems Technology Market Report 2022-2030: China and Russia are Investing Billions in Robotics R&D that will Allow them to Narrow the Gap with the US

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Military Robots and Autonomous Systems - Market and Technology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"Global Military Robots and Autonomous Systems - Market and Technology Forecast to 2030" examines military robot markets geographically, focusing on the top 95% of global markets, in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has once again drawn the attention of military planners towards military robots and autonomous systems. Military robots are autonomous robots or remote-controlled mobile robots created for military functions, from transport to search & rescue and strike mission.

Some of these robotic systems are presently in use, and several such robots are under development. These military robots and autonomous systems just rolling out or already in prototype stage are far more proficient, logical, and autonomous than ones now in Iraq and Afghanistan.

As new add-ons are developed, military robots will be able to take on a wider set of battlefield roles. As of now the United States military remains the largest user of these robots, however countries like China and Russia are investing billions in robotics research and development that will allow them to narrow the gap with the US.

Throughout the report we show how military robots and autonomous systems are used today to add real value. To provide the most thorough and realistic forecast, this report provides a twin-scenario analysis, including "steady state", emergence of new military robot and autonomous system technology.

Scope

Overview: Snapshot of the various military robots and autonomous system tech in the defense market during 2022-2030, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends, and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending with respect to regions as well as segments. It also sheds light on the emergence of new technologies

Market Dynamics: Insights into the technological developments in this market and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of governments around the world. It also analyzes changing industry structure trends and the challenges faced by the industry participants.

Segment Analysis: Insights into the various Systems market from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment.

Regional Review: Insights into modernization patterns and budgetary allocation for top countries within a region.

Regional Analysis: Insights into the Systems market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region.

Trend Analysis: Key military robots and autonomous system markets: Analysis of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the various Systems segments expected to be in demand in each region.

Key Program Analysis: Details of the top programs in each segment expected to be executed during the forecast period.

Competitive landscape Analysis: Analysis of the competitive landscape of this industry. It provides an overview of key companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.

Leading Companies

Airbus

BAE Systems

Boeing

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Leonardo

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Raytheon

Safran

Thales

Other Companies of Interest

Apium Swarm Robotics

Axon AI

Bosch Group

Brainalyzed

Continental AG

DoBots

Hydromea S A

Lexalytics

Nvidia

Resson

Sentien Robotics

SpaceX

Segmentation

Region

Americas

Europe

Asia

Middle East

Africa

Technology

Software Technologies

Computer Vision

Natural Language Processing

Edge Computing

Complex Event Process

Transfer Learning AI

Hardware Acceleration for AI

Reinforcement Learning

Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs)

Mixed Reality

Emotion research - affective computing

Hardware Technologies

Power Source

Actuation

Sensing

Manipulation

Locomotion

Environmental Interaction & Navigation

Human Robot Interaction

Control

Application

Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)

Search and Rescue

Combat

Transportation

Explosive Ordnance Disposal

Mine Clearance

Firefighting

Others

Operation

Fully Autonomous

Semi-Autonomous

Platform

Land Based Platforms

Air Based Platforms

Sea Based Platforms

End User

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Trends and Insights

2.2 Major Findings

2.3 Major Conclusions

2.4 Important Tables and Graphs

3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Russia - Ukraine conflict of 2022 and the use of military robots and autonomous systems

4 Technologies and Developments

4.1 Technology overview

4.1.1 Autonomy in Aerial Vehicles

4.1.2 Autonomy in Ground Vehicles

4.1.3 Autonomy in Underwater Vehicles

4.1.4 Autonomy in Maritime Surface Vehicles

4.1.5 Unmanned Spacecraft

4.2 Avionics

4.2.1 Flight Controls

4.2.2 Air data computers

4.2.3 Autopilots/flight control computers

4.3 Navigation

4.3.1 Global Positioning Systems (GPS) / Global Navigation Satellite systems (GNSS)

4.3.2 Inertial navigation systems (INS)/inertial measurement units (IMU)

4.3.3 Sense & Avoid

4.4 Sensors

4.4.1 Speed Sensors

4.4.2 Light Sensors

4.4.3 Proximity Sensors

4.4.4 Temperature Sensors

4.4.5 Position Sensors

4.4.6 Communication devices

4.4.7 Proprioceptive Sensors

4.4.8 Exteroceptive Sensors

4.4.9 Acoustic Sensors

4.5 Propulsion

4.5.1 Gas engine

4.5.2 Electric engine

4.5.3 Batteries

4.5.4 Hydrogen Cells

4.6 Payload

4.6.1 Cameras

4.6.2 Radars

4.6.3 Lidars

4.6.4 Gimbals

4.6.5 Datalink

4.6.6 Ground control station

4.6.7 Autonomous Manipulation

4.7 Autonomous Systems: Testing, Validation and Certification

5 Market Analysis and Forecast Factors

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Trends

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Challenges

5.6 Important events in the market

6 Market Segmentation

7 Region Market Forecast to 2030

7.1 Introduction

