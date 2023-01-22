Global 5G Services Pricing/Trends Report 2022: Breakdown by Operator and Country

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2022 Tariff Trend Report: New Trends in the Introduction of 5G Services Worldwide - Report Explores Differences in 5G Mobile Pricing Applied Across Operators" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analyst looks at the key new trends in 5G services worldwide, focused on the last 12-month period from January to December 2022.

The key changes over the period include the deployment of 5G services in more countries in Africa, Eastern Europe and South America, and the deployment of more 5G nodes in established 5G markets.

The introduction of 5G SA (Stand Alone) services: 5G SA is being introduced by more MNOs worldwide to provide improved 5G coverage in urban areas.

The introduction of 5G FWA (Fixed Wireless Access): FWA is being introduced by a number of MNOs as a high-speed Home Broadband product as an alternative to fixed line broadband services.

The introduction of domestic 5G services - e.g. EE (Everything Everywhere) has introduced a domestic 5G service offering improved 5G coverage within a house or building.

The introduction of 5G+ services: 5G+ services provide a higher download speed than traditional 5G, with theoretical download speeds of up to 1.3 Gbps. In Switzerland , Swisscom has introduced a "5G Internet Booster" product that combines copper wire access with the highest available mobile access speed.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Introduction - New trends in the introduction of 5G services

The Americas Region - The introduction of 5G services

The European Region - The introduction of 5G services

The Africa Region - The introduction of 5G services

The Middle East Region - The introduction of 5G services

The Asia Pacific Region - The introduction of 5G services

Conclusions - New trends - 5G Pricing, 5G services & 5G deployment

