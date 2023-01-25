NANDBOX INC. LAUNCHES UPDATED VERSION OF THE APP BUILDER

The Native App Builder Launches Version 2.0

nandbox Inc., the creator of the Native App Builder, is thrilled to announce the release of the updated version 2.0.1 of the nandbox native app builder.

Our main target is that anyone can turn any idea into a native mobile app without programming knowledge”
— Hazem Maguid
KANATA, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- nandbox Inc., the leading no-code app building platform, is thrilled to announce the release of the updated version 2.0.1 of the nandbox native app builder.

The updated app builder packs new features, most notably a configurable workflow that lets app owners integrate their apps with third-party servers. The new feature also allows app builders to add buttons and submenus in the app-building process.

The new version also includes finer visualization and improved webpage customization.

“We are proud to make these changes to the app builder,” stated Hazem Maguid, the CEO and Founder of nandbox Inc. “Now users can do more with their app. We worked hard to make sure that building an app is more efficient and easy to follow, focusing on both functionality and visuals. And we accomplished just that with the new update.”

The old version of the nandbox native app builder offered various solutions for app builders, allowing them to create apps of these categories:

- Education
- Sport Clubs
- Booking & Events
- Community
- E-Commerce
- Messenger

Today, the company added new features to encompass more categories, and it’s just the beginning.

About nandbox Inc.

nandbox, the creator of the Native App Builder, the only native mobile app builder in the market, is a native no-code mobile app-building SaaS company that enables anyone to build mobile apps using its app builder platform. Neither hosting nor coding knowledge is required. Native, hosted-ready mobile apps for Android and iOS are what nandbox users create with a simple drag-and-drop approach. The nandbox app builder comprises a myriad of features to meet all needs of individuals, communities, and businesses. Ranging from messaging apps with audio and video calling capabilities to E-commerce apps, or a mix of both. Empowered with an extensive, cloud-based microservices infrastructure, nandbox holds multiple patents for high-performance capabilities, scalability, and reliability of 99.999% uptime.

For more information, please visit nandbox.com

Omar Elbahr
nandbox
omar.elbahr@nandbox.com
About

About nandbox: nandbox mobile app development platform empowers businesses with the ability to make mobile apps; native, hosted, and instantly ready apps for android and iOS; by only drag & drop. Neither hosting nor coding required. No matter what your business size is; From huge mobile operators to small shops. nandbox platform guarantees meeting your desired app inspirations for Android and iOS. Established in 2016, the Canadian nandbox Inc. promotes the commoditization of mobile applications. With its no-code app builder, nandbox aims at bridging the gap between business and IT. nandbox helps bring businesses up to speed with total mobility age, accelerated by the latest 5G technologies, and hence meeting the fast-changing market demands. Ranging from messaging apps with audio and video calling capabilities, to ride-hailing apps, or even a mix of both; nandbox App Builder also delivers mobile commerce modules. Empowered with an extensive, cloud-based, microservices infrastructure, nandbox holds multiple patents applied for high-performance capabilities, scalability, and reliability of 99.999% uptime.

https://nandbox.com/en/

