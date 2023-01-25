NANDBOX INC. LAUNCHES UPDATED VERSION OF THE APP BUILDER
nandbox Inc., the creator of the Native App Builder, is thrilled to announce the release of the updated version 2.0.1 of the nandbox native app builder.
Our main target is that anyone can turn any idea into a native mobile app without programming knowledge”KANATA, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- nandbox Inc., the leading no-code app building platform, is thrilled to announce the release of the updated version 2.0.1 of the nandbox native app builder.
— Hazem Maguid
The updated app builder packs new features, most notably a configurable workflow that lets app owners integrate their apps with third-party servers. The new feature also allows app builders to add buttons and submenus in the app-building process.
The new version also includes finer visualization and improved webpage customization.
“We are proud to make these changes to the app builder,” stated Hazem Maguid, the CEO and Founder of nandbox Inc. “Now users can do more with their app. We worked hard to make sure that building an app is more efficient and easy to follow, focusing on both functionality and visuals. And we accomplished just that with the new update.”
The old version of the nandbox native app builder offered various solutions for app builders, allowing them to create apps of these categories:
- Education
- Sport Clubs
- Booking & Events
- Community
- E-Commerce
- Messenger
Today, the company added new features to encompass more categories, and it’s just the beginning.
About nandbox Inc.
nandbox, the creator of the Native App Builder, the only native mobile app builder in the market, is a native no-code mobile app-building SaaS company that enables anyone to build mobile apps using its app builder platform. Neither hosting nor coding knowledge is required. Native, hosted-ready mobile apps for Android and iOS are what nandbox users create with a simple drag-and-drop approach. The nandbox app builder comprises a myriad of features to meet all needs of individuals, communities, and businesses. Ranging from messaging apps with audio and video calling capabilities to E-commerce apps, or a mix of both. Empowered with an extensive, cloud-based microservices infrastructure, nandbox holds multiple patents for high-performance capabilities, scalability, and reliability of 99.999% uptime.
For more information, please visit nandbox.com
Omar Elbahr
nandbox
omar.elbahr@nandbox.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube