nandbox Accepted into Forbes Communications Council

nandbox-forbes

nandbox is accepted into Forbes Councils

nandbox, the creator of the Native App Builder, the only native mobile app builder in the market, has been accepted into Forbes Communications Council.

I’m very excited to join Forbes Councils, and I’m eagerly looking forward to sharing my insights about no-code app building and to position nandbox as the leader in no-code app development.”
— Omar El Bahr
KANATA, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- nandbox, the creator of the Native App Builder, the only native mobile app builder in the market, has been accepted into Forbes Communications Council, an invitation-only community for executives in communications, marketing, and public relations.

Omar El Bahr was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“We are honored to welcome Omar into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Communications Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As an accepted member of the Council, Omar has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Omar will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Omar will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

“I’m very excited to join Forbes Councils, and I’m eagerly looking forward to sharing my insights about no-code app building and to position nandbox as the leader in no-code app development” commented Omar El Bahr upon his acceptance.

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Communications Council, visit forbescommcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

ABOUT NANDBOX
nandbox, the creator of the Native App Builder, the only native mobile app builder in the market, is a native no-code mobile app-building SaaS company that enables anyone to build mobile apps using its app builder platform. Neither hosting nor coding knowledge is required. Native, hosted-ready mobile apps for Android and iOS are what nandbox users create with a simple drag-and-drop approach. The nandbox app builder comprises a myriad of features to meet all needs of individuals, communities, and businesses. Ranging from messaging apps with audio and video calling capabilities to E-commerce apps, or a mix of both. Empowered with an extensive, cloud-based microservices infrastructure, nandbox holds multiple patents for high-performance capabilities, scalability, and reliability of 99.999% uptime.

Omar Elbahr
nandbox
omar.elbahr@nandbox.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

nandbox Accepted into Forbes Communications Council

Distribution channels: Education, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Omar Elbahr
nandbox omar.elbahr@nandbox.com
Company/Organization
nandbox
327 FORESTBROOK STREET
KANATA, Ontario, K2K0B9
Canada
+20 101 004 3188
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

About nandbox: nandbox mobile app development platform empowers businesses with the ability to make mobile apps; native, hosted, and instantly ready apps for android and iOS; by only drag & drop. Neither hosting nor coding required. No matter what your business size is; From huge mobile operators to small shops. nandbox platform guarantees meeting your desired app inspirations for Android and iOS. Established in 2016, the Canadian nandbox Inc. promotes the commoditization of mobile applications. With its no-code app builder, nandbox aims at bridging the gap between business and IT. nandbox helps bring businesses up to speed with total mobility age, accelerated by the latest 5G technologies, and hence meeting the fast-changing market demands. Ranging from messaging apps with audio and video calling capabilities, to ride-hailing apps, or even a mix of both; nandbox App Builder also delivers mobile commerce modules. Empowered with an extensive, cloud-based, microservices infrastructure, nandbox holds multiple patents applied for high-performance capabilities, scalability, and reliability of 99.999% uptime.

https://nandbox.com/en/

More From This Author
nandbox Accepted into Forbes Communications Council
Towards Digital Transformation: Create Your Own Branded Community App Now And Connect Better With Your People
Five Clicks To Build Mobile Apps: nandbox Revamps Its App Builder
View All Stories From This Author