Sebastian Celea’s Capital Finance merges with Rota Capital
Through Capital Finance Limited, I managed to attract the attention of several international investors, but the first to express interest in investing in the company was Rota Capital.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SEBASTIAN CELEA STRIKES AGAIN. 2023 started in the best possible way for Sebastian Celea. The well-known businessman and, at the same time, president of the Romania-Latvia Chamber of Commerce, has just managed to propel his brokerage company, of which he is the sole shareholder. Capital Finance Limited has recently completed a merger with the famous Rota Capital, the financial intermediation company, part of the Rota International Holding group. Sebastian Celea reveals what this bold move means in numbers.
SEBASTIAN CELEA HAS BECOME AN IMPORTANT PLAYER ON THE INTERNATIONAL BROKERAGE MARKET
The new strategic partnership means Sebastian Celea's company rounding of the turnover and international exposure in a competitive field. In addition, the merger increases the share capital of Capital Finance Limited to 20 million euros.
"Through Capital Finance Limited, I managed to attract the attention of several international investors, but the first to express interest in investing in the company was Rota Capital. I refused the initial proposal to hand over the portfolio of customers and we appreciated that a merger is much more advantageous for both parties."
In 2021, Capital Finance Limited recorded a turnover of 10 million euros, and the data for 2022 could indicate an increase of more than 15 million euros, the businessman estimates. Sebastian Celea has been noticed through his company since 2017, thanks to the quality services offered to clients, the intelligent financial solutions proposed to them amounting to over 100 million euros. Due to his achievements, Sebastian Celea was mentioned several times by the famous American news agency Bloomberg.
THE BUSINESSMAN WAS ALSO NOTICEABLE THROUGH CHARITABLE ACTIONS
Sebastian Celea's plans continue beyond the business world. And this year, the businessman aims to continue the relief actions in which he has been involved for some time. In 2022, Celea initiated several charitable projects, including providing transportation to safe points for Ukrainians, their integration on the labor market in Romania and abroad, but also sending aid to those remaining in the conflict zone.
At the same time, Sebastian Celea supported young talents in Romanian sports, promoting boxing performance. Last year, Sebastian Celea declared, "Sport is a form of culture. We must support these young people to keep the titles already won and obtain new ones. I want to hear our country's name spoken more often in international competitions."
The businessman became the official sponsor of the European boxing champion, Doruleț Țiu, but also an ardent supporter of other successful names in the field, promoting and rewarding their successes and sponsoring their training.
