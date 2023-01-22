BSMA TO EMPOWER ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN COMMUNITY AT THE 15TH ANNUAL SUMMIT
The theme of the Conference, “Advancing the Leading Edge of the Bio-Pharma Supply Chain”FOSTER CITY, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foster City, California, January 17, 2023: After widely attended, pioneering conferences in 2022 in Foster City (California), Brussels (Belgium), and Kigali (Rwanda), BSMA will return to Foster City (CA) for the 15th Annual Conference on the 8th and 9th of March. The theme of the Conference, “Advancing the Leading Edge of the Bio-Pharma Supply Chain”, aptly describes the breakthrough solutions to be delivered in the areas of Clinical Trials, Transportation Management and Digital Transformation for start-up to mature companies in the Life Sciences industry. Leaders of the industry are coming together to further industry capabilities, advance professional growth and build integrated supply chains of the industry through People, Processes, and Technology.
March 8 (Day 1) 8:30 am – 10:00 pm Morning Sessions: 3 HALF DAY WORKSHOPS:
• “Optimizing Your Clinical Drug Forecast and Supplies Using IRT”
• "Covering the People, Processes, and Technologies to Help the Career of a Logistics-driven Supply Chain Professional"
• "Using data and analytics to augment your people and fuel your digital journey"
Afternoon Sessions: PLENARY SESSION HIGHLIGHTS
SCM 360◦: TAPPING INTO THE INTRINSIC POWER OF SCM FOR BREAKTHROUGHS
PANEL: Stuart Poll, Vice President, Supply Chain, Illumina; Khalid Shah, Senior Vice President, Pharmaceutical and Biologics Operations, Manufacturing and Supply Chain, Exelixis; Chris Bogart, Vice President, Supply Chain Management, Bayer Pharmaceuticals; Heather Erickson, Vice President, Supply Chain Management & Business Operations, Sangamo; Paul Seaback, Chief Technical Officer, Dermavant Sciences; Moderator: Devendra Mishra, Executive Director, BSMA
BLOOMBERG’S DOMESTIC TRANSPORTATION ECONOMIC REVIEW
SPEAKER: Lee Klaskow, Sector Head and Senior Analyst, Bloomberg
HOW DOES ENOUGH MEDICINE GET DELIVERED TO EVERY PATIENT?
SPEAKER: Dr. Modestus Obochi, EVP, Strategy & Business Development, Phlow
THE INDUSTRY PLATFORM TO INTEGRATE DRUG DEVELOPERS WITH CRO, CMO, AND CDMO.
PANEL: Paul Seaback, VP/CTO, Dermavant Sciences; Arvind Singh, Executive Director, Global SCM, SK Pharmteco; Mike Ragone, Sr. Director Supply Chain, Vir Biotechnology; Aparna Seksaria, Global Practice Lead R&D Solutions, SAP; Mike Dallman, Director Clinical Supply Chain, Avidity BioScience; Moderator: Matt Blume, Vice President Business Transformation, Catalent Pharma Solutions
KEYNOTE: SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT – THE NEW REALITY FOR INSTITUTIONAL EMPOWERMENT!
Speaker to be announced.
BSMA AFRICA: AN UNPRECEDENTED MARKET FOR HEALTHCARE - CELEBRATING LEARNING, SHARING & NETWORKING IN KIGALI, RWANDA OCT. 31-NOV.1, 2022
SPEAKERS: Devendra Mishra, Executive Director, BSMA; Franck Toussaint, Managing Director, BSMA Europe; and Randy Bradley, Associate Professor of Information Systems and Supply Chain Management, University of Tennessee Haslam College of Business
Evening: BSMA SOCIAL EXTRAVAGANZA: Delicious cuisine, wine and beer, live music, games, karaoke and dancing!
March 9 (Day 2) 8:30 am – 7:00 pm
Three full-day Tracks to address the problems and solutions of Clinical Trials, Transportation, and Digital Transportation.
BSMA AWARDS for SCM Excellence
COCKTAIL RECEPTION
Dotti Yells
Bio Supply Management Alliance
