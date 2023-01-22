Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of GMGI, ANGN, CLXT, and VLTA

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. GMGI

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of GMGI and MeridianBet Group.

If you are a GMGI investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

Angion Biomedica Corp. ANGN

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of ANGN and Elicio Therapeutics, whereby Elicio shareholders will receive newly issued shares of ANGN common stock and current ANGN shareholders are expected to own approximately 34.5% of the newly combined company.

Calyxt, Inc. CLXT

Lifshitz L a w PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of CLXT and Cibus, whereby CLXT will issue shares of its common stock to Cibus shareholders in an exchange ratio such that upon completion of the merger, CLXT shareholders will own approximately 5% of the combined company.

Volta Inc. VLTA

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of VLTA to Shell USA Inc. for $0.86 per share in cash.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2022 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

