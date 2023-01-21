Equator's Outdoor Refrigerator-Freezer Combo Awarded Prestigious 2023 ADEX Platinum Distinction

Award Winning Outdoor Refrigerator

Created to elevate the look of any outdoor bar or patio, this premium refrigeration solution is packed with upscale, industry-leading features.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances is thrilled to announce that its OR400 Stainless Outdoor Refrigerator has been named a 2023 ADEX Platinum Award winner. The ADEX Platinum Award is the highest title issued by the organization's judges, and is awarded to appliances and products that well exceed industry standards.

“We’re beyond delighted to officially announce that the OR400 Stainless Outdoor Refrigerator was named as a 2023 ADEX Platinum Award winner.” said ​​Nick Mathews of Equator Advanced Appliances. “We’ve spent considerable time and effort pushing the boundaries on what is possible for our customers, so this award means everything to us.”

The OR400 Stainless Outdoor Refrigerator measures 34.2 x 19.5 x 19.8 (HxWxD in inches), making it a perfect fit for compact spaces. It is freestanding, has adjustable feet, and locking casters, making it simple to transport to different areas with ease and safety. Rated IPX4 Waterproof, and equipped with a rust resistant coating, users of the OR400 never have to worry about wear and tear from the outdoor elements.

Inside the OR400 are even more top-tier features. Boasting 3.5 cu.ft. of refrigerator space, and 0.4 cu.ft. of freezer space, owners of this model can store all of the bottles, cans, and favorite snacks they desire. Three stainless steel wire shelves, as well as one wine rack, make organizing the fridge’s interior quick and easy. Other desirable features found on the OR400 include its mechanical temperature controls (adjustable between 34°F - 50°F), energy efficient compressor cooling, ETL certification, door lock, and interior LED light. The OR400 currently sells for $879 through Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Wayfair, Lowe's and other appliance retailers nationwide.

For those who are unfamiliar with ADEX (Award for Design Excellence), the organization runs the largest and most well-respected product design and architecture competition in the world. Nominated products have the chance to win platinum (the highest award), gold, or silver distinctions in their specific categories. Points are awarded by an expert panel of judges, which determines the product’s final score. Minimum scores are required in order to be considered for each award level. Every April, winners are announced in Design Publications.

Approximately 3,000 industry professionals are part of the ADEX Global Advisory Board. Operating since 1995, thousands of companies have entered design projects, furnishings, building materials, and other consumer products. Only the best in show receive one of the three ADEX titles.

About ADEX

ADEX stands for Awards for Design Excellence and is the largest and most prestigious awards program for product & project design in the A&D industry.

DesignJournalMag.com is the international trade resource for interior designers, architects and facility managers since 1988 and the proud sponsor of the ADEX Awards.

About Equator Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. The company’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah.

Now commencing its 32nd year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more information, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.