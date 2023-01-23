Flower Turbines Verified by CrowdCheck
Flower Turbines’ upcoming RegA+ equity crowdfunding raise received verification from Crowdcheck.LAWRENCE, NY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flower Turbines has been given a verification check by CrowdCheck, which is a compliance checking company that shows Flower Turbines meets all SEC Regulation Crowdfunding requirements.
Flower Turbines is a US company with an important branch in the EU that has the goal of making small wind as powerful a force in renewable energy as solar by using its multiple patents to create a wind turbine that meets all the needs of urban and suburban environments. It combines aerodynamic innovations with beautiful design, low noise, and bird friendliness. Unlike other turbines, they make each other perform better when tightly packed together.
Flower Turbines, Inc. is Testing the Waters under Tier 2 of regulation A and announces a site for reserving shares for its upcoming equity crowdfunding raise on Startengine. Two of its previous raises were sold out. Its unique technologies and the link to reserve shares are presented at https://www.startengine.com/offering/flowerturbines.
A link for signing up for investor updates is at https://www.flowerturbines.com/investment-signup
And you can buy or reserve products at https://www.flowerturbines.com/shop. If you are in the EU, you can buy by quotation with our staff at support.eu@flowerturbines.com Outside of that, contact support.us@flowerturbines.com for a custom quotation.
Flower Turbines has external validation as a top company:
-Flower Turbines has been awarded the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label, a proof of high standards in profitability and sustainability to protect the environment. Here is a link to the page about Wind Tulips on the Solar Impulse website: https://solarimpulse.com/efficient-solutions/wind-tulips#
- Flower Turbines was a winner of Pepperdine Graziado Business Schools annual Most Fundable Companies in America list. Flower Turbines was judged to be in the top 10 among 4500 startup companies examined.
- Winner of the Dutch government sustainability award for two separate years.
Disclaimer
NO MONEY OR OTHER CONSIDERATION IS BEING SOLICITED, AND IF SENT IN RESPONSE, WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED. NO OFFER TO BUY THE SECURITIES CAN BE ACCEPTED AND NO PART OF THE PURCHASE PRICE CAN BE RECEIVED UNTIL THE OFFERING STATEMENT IS FILED AND ONLY THROUGH AN INTERMEDIARY’S PLATFORM. AN INDICATION OF INTEREST INVOLVES NO OBLIGATION OR COMMITMENT OF ANY KIND. "RESERVING" SECURITIES IS SIMPLY AN INDICATION OF INTEREST.
