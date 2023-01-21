ICYMI: Catch the Final Airing of 5th Urban One Honors Celebration

Pharrell Williams, LL Cool J, Bobby Brown, David And Tamela Mann and Congresswoman Maxine Waters Honored At 5th Annual Urban One Honors On TV One & CLEO TV. Watch The Final Encore Presentations On TV One and CLEO TV Sunday, January 22 at 10am/9c & 6pm/5c. Spectacular Celebration Included Performances By T.I., Keke Wyatt, Marvin Sapp, Dj Spinderella, Monie Love And Doug E. Fresh and Appearances By Letoya Luckett, Roland Martin, Pusha T., Rev. Run, Keisha Lance Bottoms And More!

Under the theme, celebrating "Icons of the Culture," the 5th annual Urban One Honors, premiered last night on TV One and CLEO TV. Hosted by R&B singer and actor Tank, the televised event heralds the accomplishments of individuals who have made extraordinary contributions in entertainment, media, music, politics, education, and the community. GRAMMY Award winning singer and actress LeToya Luckett hosted a special backstage pass segment.

Encore presentations of the 5th Urban One Honors will air Sunday, January 22 at 10AM/9C and 6PM/5C on TV One and CLEO TV.

5th annual Honorees included: Entertainment Icon Honor, 2x GRAMMY and NAACP Image Award winner, LL Cool J, the first ever Phoenix Honor to award-winning entertainer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur Bobby Brown, Inspirational Impact Honor, NAACP Image Award winner David Mann and his wife, GRAMMY Award winner, Tamela Mann (TV One's "The Manns"), Lifetime Achievement Honor recipient Congresswoman Maxine Waters, and the Music Innovation Honor to 13x GRAMMY Award-winning Artist/Producer/Songwriter Pharrell Williams. The ceremony included performances by Keke Wyatt, Marvin Sapp, a celebration of the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop with DJ Spinderella, Monie Love and Doug E. Fresh, and a finale performance from T.I. and son Domani Harris. Michelle Rice (TV One/CLEO TV President), Roland Martin, Pusha T, Keisha Lance Bottoms, Rev. Run and Lamman Rucker also appeared on the broadcast.

URBAN ONE HONORS is Executive Produced by Eric Tomosunas and James Seppelfrick of Swirl Films. Daniel Moore serves as the Musical Director. Marilyn Gill serves as Executive Producer. Kashon Powell is the Vice President of Programming for Radio One and Susan Henry is the Executive Producer in Charge of Production for TV One.

For more information on the Urban One Honors visit TVOne.tv.

