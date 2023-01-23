CIO CHOICE 2023 Recognizes CLOUDnU as the Most Trusted Brand in Hybrid Multi-Cloud Category
I am incredibly humbled by the CIO community for their continued belief in us and for helping us win this prestigious award.”MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CLOUDnU by Path Infotech has been recognized with the CIO CHOICE 2023 Honor and Recognition as the most Trusted Brand by CIOs in the Hybrid Multi-Cloud category.
— Vishal Aggarwal, VP - Cloud and Platform Management, Path Infotech
Now in its 11th year, CIO CHOICE is the coveted premium recognition platform that recognizes ICT brands for their innovation and excellence in their product/service offerings, customer centricity, and delivery.
This prestigious recognition was presented at an exclusive felicitation ceremony, CIO CHOICE 2023 RED CARPET NIGHT, produced by CORE Media. Sanjay Gupta, Vice President – Delivery Management Group, and Anuj Sahai, Assistant Vice President – Services Sales, received the award for Path Infotech.
This year, the CIO CHOICE 2023 Red Carpet Night brought together over 300+ CIOs and Digital Leaders from across the country.
CIO CHOICE is the de facto “Trust Seal” bestowed upon the ICT brands by the CIOs.
CLOUDnU (www.cloudnu.io) by Path Infotech is a low-risk, high-quality, cost-effective service framework designed to automate Cloud adoption for organizations and help drive business transformation and service excellence. It empowers enterprises to adopt the cloud with ease, first-time-right, optimally, and securely with minimum impact on business operations.
CIO CHOICE’s winning brands are chosen based on a unique pan - India voting program. In one of the largest & only online voting platforms, CIOs and ICT leaders nominate and vote for their most trusted and preferred brands, based on their own first-hand experience and top-of-the-mind recall. A distinguished Advisory Panel, comprising seasoned CIOs from across industry verticals, guides the entire process, along with KPMG as the Knowledge Partner.
This year’s advisory panel consisted of 10 distinguished CIOS and Digital Technology leaders –
● Abhijit Singh, Chief Technology & Digital Officer – HDFC LTD.
● Baljinder Singh, Global Head of Enterprise Digital Transformation And CIO– EXL.
● Ekhlaque Bari, CIO – Jubilant FoodWorks.
● Mani Mulki, Operating Director Technology – Kedaara Capital.
● Mayank Bhargava, Chief Information and Digital Officer – Fortis Healthcare.
● Rajesh Uppal, Sr. Executive Director (HR & IT) – Maruti Suzuki.
● Sankarson Banerjee, Consultant-Technology – RBL Bank.
● Suhail Ghai, Chief Digital & Information Officer – Max Life.
● Vinod Bhat, CIO – Vistara Tata SIA Airlines Ltd.
Anoop Mathur, Founder of CORE Media, said, “Congratulations CLOUDnU by Path Infotech for being recognized with the CIO CHOICE 2023 title/s. This honor truly reflects the brand’s commitment to providing the right set of products, services, and experiences to its enterprise customers. The fact that India’s CIOs and Digital Leaders have placed their trust in CLOUDnU by Path Infotech in the current digital economy landscape and changing consumer behavior, is indeed a great achievement. At a time when technology fuels business growth, we believe that the CIO Choice recognition shines a spotlight on the true pioneers.”
Vishal Aggarwal, Vice President - Cloud and Platform Management, Path Infotech, said “We are genuinely grateful and honored to have been selected as a preferred brand in the Hybrid Multi-Cloud category. CLOUDnU’s ability to bring continuous digital innovation and business transformation makes us a perfect choice as a Cloud Services Vendor. The end-to-end Cloud services we offer and the value we bring is what sets us apart. I am incredibly humbled by the CIO community for their continued belief in us and for helping us win this prestigious award.”
About CORE Media:
Founded in 2012, CORE Media (Centre of Recognition & Excellence) is a multi-platform new-age niche media company that owns and operates proprietary marketing events, account-based marketing (ABM) solutions, and digital platforms with a focus on ICT Enterprises, the CIO Community, the CFO Community, and Technology Startups. Its programs have a combined reach of around 56,000 ICT decision-makers and influencers across all key sectors.
About Path Infotech:
Path is a technology-led business solutions company offering digital transformation, foundational and sustenance services across industry domains. They bring the right blend of functional knowledge and technology excellence that empowers their customers to embrace automation, Cloud (IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS), mobility, analytics, enterprise applications, and cross-platform integration. Path has been providing customized solutions and services to customers across industry verticals in the last few years on Hybrid Cloud. To know more visit: www.pathinfotech.com | www.cloudnu.io
Shirley S. Simon
Path Infotech Limited
reachus@pathinfotech.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube