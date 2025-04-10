Path Participates as Platinum Sponsor at Oracle MySQL 30th Anniversary Event in New Delhi

Path Participates as Platinum Sponsor at the MySQL 30th Anniversary Event Speaking session by Prabir Kr Kundu on Real-World MySQL Success: Transforming Enterprise Reporting & Compliance

As a long-standing Oracle partner, we are deeply invested in helping businesses modernize their data platforms...to drive performance, security, and agility in an increasingly data-driven world.” — Vishal K. Aggarwal

NEW DELHI, INDIA, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Path proudly participated as a Platinum Sponsor at the Oracle MySQL 30th Anniversary Event held on April 9, 2025, in New Delhi. The event marked a significant milestone in the journey of MySQL, celebrating three decades of enabling digital transformation, fostering innovation, and helping businesses scale with confidence.Bringing together a vibrant mix of industry leaders, technology professionals, and database experts, the event was a powerful platform for knowledge-sharing and collaboration. The sessions focused on how MySQL continues to help businesses:• Optimize performance with speed, scalability, and modern database architecture.• Enhance security through strong, built-in frameworks.• Modernize databases to support future-ready digital ecosystems.Path’s active involvement at the event reinforced its continued commitment to driving innovation in database solutions. A key highlight was a session by Prabir Kr. Kundu on “Real-World MySQL Success: Transforming Enterprise Reporting & Compliance.” His presentation offered practical insights on leveraging MySQL to enhance reporting processes and help meet compliance demands in complex enterprise environments.Throughout the day, attendees engaged with Path’s specialists at the company’s booth, where they explored AI-powered solutions and discovered how Path empowers businesses to unlock the full potential of MySQL.“It was a pleasure to be part of such a momentous occasion and to connect with peers who are shaping the future of data.” said Vishal Aggarwal, Head - Cloud and Platform Management Services at Path. “As a long-standing Oracle partner, we are deeply invested in helping businesses modernize their data platforms. This event gave us the opportunity to showcase how our solutions, built on the strength of Oracle technologies, are enabling enterprises to drive performance, security, and agility in an increasingly data-driven world.”The Oracle MySQL 30th Anniversary Event successfully spotlighted the evolution and enduring relevance of MySQL in the enterprise world, and Path was honored to contribute to the celebration.About Path InfotechPath is a technology-led business solutions company offering digital transformation, foundational, and sustenance services across industry domains. They bring the right blend of functional knowledge and technology excellence that empowers their customers to embrace automation, Cloud (IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS), AI-powered platforms, enterprise applications, and cross-platform integration. As a trusted partner, Path empowers businesses to accelerate innovation and achieve digital transformation with cutting-edge technology solutions. To know more, visit www.pathinfotech.com About Oracle PartnerNetworkOracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to the cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork TrademarksOracle, Java, MySQL, and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

