Savory & Partners Program Update: New changes to St. Kitts Citizenship by investment program announced

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The newly appointed CEO of St. Kitts & Nevis' Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU), Michael Martin, has rolled out new changes that will come into effect immediately from the beginning of 2023.

Mr Martin had earlier indicated his plans to assess the program and find ways to maximise its efficiency and effectiveness while making it more exclusive.

Investors will now find a stricter set of rules for approved real estate developments, each of which will need to be re-qualified for such designation from the new year.

The following changes will be made to St. Kitts and Nevis citizenship program:

1-Real estate option:

Only approved developments will be eligible for the RE option, and previously approved developers will have to be re-designated by applying to the Board of Governors at the CIU office. Also, the board will designate the number of units to be sold and determine when the construction should be completed.

2-Donation option:

Within the first 6 months of 2023, the popular sustainable Growth Fund (SGF) government contribution will be discounted at an amount of $25,000.

The new government donation costs will now be:

Single Applicant –$125,000

Main Applicant + Spouse –$150,000

Main Applicant + Spouse + 2 dependents –$170,000

For any additional dependent under the age of 18 –$10,000

For any additional dependent over 18 –$25,000

New investment option:

A new investment option has been introduced to replace the alternative investment with the Public Good investment option with a starting investment of $175,000.

The government fees under the real estate option, Private Home sale and the Public good investment has also been revised:

Standard processing

Main applicant – $25,000

Spouse – $15,000

Each dependent child or any other qualified dependent under 18 – $10,000

Each dependent child or any other qualified dependent over 18 – $15,000

Fast-track applications will also observe an increase in the corresponding fees as follows.

Main Applicant – $42,500

Spouse –$32,500

Each dependent child or any other qualified dependent under 18 –$22,500

Each dependent child or any other qualified dependent over 18 – $32,5000

Add-ons to already approved applications will have to pay the following corresponding fees under the standard processing and the fast track.

Standard processing add-ons

Addition of spouse – $20,000

Addition of minor children born after the approval in principle and before the citizenship is granted – $10,000

Fast track add-ons

Addition of spouse or any other qualified dependents – $37,500

Addition of minor children born after the approval in principle and before the citizenship is granted – $22,500

Find the complete breakdown and comparison of fees, and changes below:

DONATION OPTION - SUSTAINABLE GROWTH FUND

Validity: January 2023-June 2023 (Limited Time Offer) DESCRIPTION AMOUNT BEFORE NOW Main applicant $150,000 $125,000 Main applicant + Spouse $175,000 $150,000 Main applicant + Spouse + 2 Dependents $195,000 $170,000 Qualified dependent under 18y/o $10,000 $10,000 Qualified dependent over 18y/o $10,000 $25,000











GOVERNMENT PROCESSING FEES FOR REAL ESTATE,

PRIVATE HOME SALE AND PUBLIC GOOD INVESTMENT Main applicant $35,050 $25,000 Spouse $20,050 $15,000 Qualified dependent under 18y/o $10,050 $10,000 Qualified dependent over 18y/o $25,000 $15,000











FOR ACCELERATED CBI APPLICATIONS, THE ENHANCED GOVERNMENT FEES

PAYABLE UPON APPROVAL-IN-PRINCIPLE WILL BE AS FOLLOWS:





Main applicant $25,000 $42,500 Spouse $20,000 $32,500 Qualified dependent under 18y/o 0 $22,500 Qualified dependent over 18y/o $20,000 $32,500











POST APPROVAL-IN-PRINCIPLE APPLICABLE FEES - ADD-ONS

Standard process

Addition of Spouse $35,000 $20,000 Addition of any qualified dependent $10,000 $20,000











FAST TRACK PROCESS

Description Applicable fees

Addition of Spouse $37,500

Addition of any qualified dependent $37,500



Savory & Partners is an accredited agent for multiple governments where citizenship by investment is offered. Founded in 1797, the agency has evolved from pharmaceuticals to family assets and legacy protection through second citizenship and residency. The company's professional, multinational staff is made up of expert advisors who have guided thousands of clients, including many North African investors, on their journey to find the most suitable CBI program for them. The Savory & Partners team will be happy to answer your enquiries in English, Arabic, Farsi, French and Spanish. To contact, send and email to info@savoryandpartners.com or visit www.savoryandpartners.com.

For more information, please send an email to contact@savoryandpartners.com. You can also call +971 04 430 1717 or send a WhatsApp message to +971 54 440 2955.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1738007/Savory_and_Partners_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Savory & Partners