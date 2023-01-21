Authorities Apprehend Offender Who Walked Away from Bakersfield Reentry Program

BAKERSFIELD. — An offender who had walked away this morning from the Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP) in Bakersfield has been apprehended.

John Ross was taken into custody at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the Bakersfield area without incident by investigators from CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety, Special Service Unit. He was transported to North Kern State Prison, and his case will be referred to the local district attorney’s office for possible escape charges.

At approximately 9 a.m. today, CDCR agents received a notification that there was an alarm on Ross’s monitoring device. MCRP staff launched a search and determined he was not in the facility.

Ross, 33, was received by CDCR on May 19, 2022 from Kern County with a two-year sentence for second-degree robbery and buying/receiving a stolen vehicle/trailer/construction equipment.

The MCRP allows eligible offenders committed to state prison to serve the end of their sentences in the re-entry center and provides them the programs and tools necessary to transition from custody to the community. It is a voluntary program for male offenders who have approximately one year left to serve. The program links offenders to a range of community-based rehabilitative services that assist with substance use disorders, mental health care, medical care, employment, education, housing, family reunification and social support.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all offenders who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.

