Janet Finkel Promoted to Executive Vice President, Office of the CEO at TerraScale Inc.

Sales and Marketing Veteran Promoted at Green Infrastructure Company

SANTA MONICA, Calif,, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TerraScale, a five-time award-winning green development, infrastructure and finance firm formed with the goal of accelerating the transition to a more sustainable planet, today promoted Janet Finkel to EVP, Office of the CEO at TerraScale. Finkel will serve under the leadership of Danny Hayes, CEO of TerraScale, Inc.

Finkel joined TerraScale in 2020 as Executive Vice President and has led the expansion of TerraScale's project pipeline, development of products, strategic relationships, partnerships and provided international policy analysis.

With over three decades of experience, Finkel's career has spanned diverse industries in sales and strategic marketing, integrations and partnerships including technology, fintech, real estate, law, interior design, media, entertainment and consumer products. She is a graduate of Cornell University who majored in economics and public policy. She also holds geopolitical and cyber-risk certifications for directors and officers from the prestigious DCRO Institute.

"Janet has been instrumental in the success of TerraScale having been with the firm since its inception. Her breadth of experience, creativity and strategic insight have proven to be invaluable assets to the firm. It is an honor and privilege to work with her," said Danny Hayes, TerraScale co-founder and CEO.

"TerraScale is uniquely positioned to usher in a new model for public/private partnerships in the green infrastructure space," said Finkel. "I am proud to help lead TerraScale's exciting growth trajectory by continuing to develop innovative solutions that are game changing and represent new paradigms that positively impact the environment, governments and communities on a global basis."

About TerraScale:

TerraScale is a green technology and infrastructure development company reinventing the future of global sustainable development models. TerraScale places green energy, digital infrastructure and cybersecurity at the center of its infrastructure projects and solutions. Bringing together the best-in-class partners and service providers across technology, green engineering, cybersecurity, real estate, energy, construction firms and more, TerraScale modernizes businesses and communities around the world- creating solutions and infrastructure that are future-proofed. TerraScale's Project Energos is the winner of five prestigious design and architecture awards. For more information, visit http://www.terrascale.org.

Media Contact

Frank Tortorici, Marketing Maven, 908-875-8908, frank@marketingmaven.com

SOURCE TerraScale