Submit Release
News Search

There were 365 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,484 in the last 365 days.

Cut Taxes, Invest in Our Kids

NEBRASKA, January 20 - CONTACT: 

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

John Gage, (531) 510-8529

Cut Taxes, Invest in Our Kids

 

LINCOLN, NE – Our current tax system fails Nebraskans and needs reform now. For too long, our tax code has not been competitive. We rank 29th in the country for personal income tax rate and 32nd for business income tax rate. And as all Nebraskans know, we have some of the highest property taxes in the country. From the Missouri River to Harrison, Nebraskans are demanding that their leaders have the courage to cut taxes. 

This past week, I introduced, with the help from state senators representing the Education, Appropriations, and Revenue Committees, a handful of bills that will provide nearly $1.5 billion in tax relief annually through cuts to property taxes, personal and business income taxes, and a full exemption of Social Security income.  

Additionally, I have proposed important investments into K-12 education including funds to assist in hiring more teachers, special education, and a minimum of $1,500 per student through the TEEOSA formula. This will make our education system fairer and ensure we never give up on a kid. My education proposals include a 3% spending cap that will help cut property taxes as well as take community colleges off the property tax rolls.  

We can accomplish these historic reforms because our proposed budget will be one of the most fiscally conservative budgets in our state’s history. In a time of economic uncertainty and high inflation, I have focused, with the help of our state agencies, on efficiency and cutting waste so that we can use excess state revenue for tax relief. 

My highest priority for Nebraska is investing in our future and cutting taxes to keep our kids and grandkids here. If passed, these bills will spur economic growth that will secure Nebraska, for future generations, as the best place in the country to work and raise a family. 

If you have any questions about our vision for Nebraska, please call my office at 402-471-2244 or email me at jim.pillen@nebraska.gov. Together we can! 

You just read:

Cut Taxes, Invest in Our Kids

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.