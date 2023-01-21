VT Route 64
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 64 in Northfield is closed between Town Highway 110 and VT Route 12 due to road conditions and multiple slide offs.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
